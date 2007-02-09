" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Churn Dash quilt block is part of the

Think of the generations of quilters before you as you work on the Churn Dash quilt block. The churn dash design has a long history with lots of variations. Our version carries on the tradition but adds a twist by doubling the design and placing one inside the other. This quilt block is part of the Country Cupboards quilt design. You can download the Churn Dash quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Remember to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Churn Dash quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1. D: Cut 2. E: Cut 6, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. F: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch AA to BB, then stitch AA to other side of BB (note where contrast fabrics are placed throughout). Make 2. Stitch BB to C, then stitch BB to other side of C. Sew rows together to make center square. Stitch a D to top and bottom of center square. Stitch an E to each side of center square. Stitch E to contrast E; make 4. Stitch F to contrast F; make 4. Stitch FF to EE, then stitch FF to other side of EE. Make 2. Stitch an EE to each side of center square. Stitch rows together to complete block.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.