Waking up when the rooster crows, eating fresh eggs for breakfast. Our cheerful Rooster quilt block will remind you of morning on the farm. Portraying a classic country image, this quilt block is part of our Country Cupboard quilt design and will enhance any traditional or country-themed quilting project. Download the Rooster quilt block

as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Rooster quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All appliqué pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, then cut out. Feet: Cut 2. All other pieces: Cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Fuse rooster body to background square. Fuse beak, comb, wattle, wing, and feet to rooster. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.