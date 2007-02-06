" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll be amazed at the dramatic design created by the Wedding Knot wall quilt pattern.

The Wedding Knot wall quilt pattern makes the perfect wedding or shower gift for your favorite couple. It uses a repeat of the True Lover's Knot quilt block to make a dramatic design. Download the two-page Wedding Knot wall quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Knotted Together wall quilt pattern:

Make 36 blocks, and stitch them together in 6 rows of 6 blocks. Add outside borders. Finished size is about 60 inches square.

To make the True Lover's Knot quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block creates an intricate design you're sure to love.

Cut:

From background color, cut pieces 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17. From main color, cut pieces 2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21. Piece A: Cut 4 from background color, and cut 4 from main color.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Traditional, warm fabrics make a great choice.

Stitch:

At end of piece 9, sew a main A, then a background A. Repeat with piece 12. At end of piece 17, sew a main A, then a background A, then a main A, and finish with a background A. Stitch strips together in number order, placing them as shown on pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another great fabric combination.

To finish the quilt, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the wedding theme? Make a quilt from our Wedding Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.