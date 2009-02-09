How to Draw a Minivan in 5 Steps

Car Engine Image Gallery One of the most popular cars on the road, a minivan, is also fun to learn to draw. Learn how to draw a minivan in this article. Take a look at car engine pictures.
Publications International, Ltd.

With its multip­le­ doors and seats, this minivan has room for your all your friends. Make room for your drawing skills and have a great time learning how to draw this car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this minivan. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Windows
  3. 3. Doors and Moldings
  4. 4. Draw the Grille
  5. 5. Fill in the Details

1. Draw the Outline

Draw a long rectangle for the driver's side of the body. Add ovals for the wheels. For the front end, form a small rectangle to the left of the long rectangle. Above the long rectangle, sketch a rectangle with slanted sides for the driver's-side windows. Use a slanted rectangle for the windshield.

Form the front hood by connecting the windshield to the front of the van with a line. Place a line on top of the van for the roof. Draw a short curved line in front of each tire. Add another curved line under the front of the van for the front tire on the passenger's side.

2. Draw the Windows

Inside each tire, sketch a small oval in a larger oval for the hubcap. Show the bottom of the driver's-side tires by connecting each tire to the curved line in front of it. Form three side windows by using straight and curved lines.

Add the bullet-shaped sideview mirror. Show the positions of the front bumper, grille, headlights, and front hood with straight and curved lines.

3. Doors and Moldings

To form the wheel wells, sketch a half circle with one end that curves out around the top of each tire. Use straight and curved lines to make the door and side moldings. For the rear bumper, draw a short curved line.

4. Draw the Grille

Form the headlights, grille, and rubber molding on the front bumper by drawing many straight lines and a few curved ones.

5. Fill in the Details

Use several curved lines to form the passenger's-side seat and the steering wheel. Darken the passenger's-side door, seat belt, and side of the headrest, as well as the steering wheel. For the lower side moldings, draw one long straight line and a short one along the side and the rear panel. Sketch the symbol on the front hood and a slightly curved line to show the front end of the hood.

Use two slightly curved lines to show the front edge of the front bumper and the parking light/turn signal above it. Blacken a strip on the front bumper and part of the front grille. Form the door handle with a small rectangle that has a darkened lower half. Connect the sideview mirror to the door with a sharply curved line.

Shade the mirror with a slightly curved line and a darkened lower edge. Blacken the bottoms of the tires, the wheel wells, and the rear bumper.

You can haul all your stuff in a big and strong pick-up truck. Learn how to draw a pick-up truck next.

 

