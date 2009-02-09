How to Draw a Semi-Truck in 5 Steps

Learning how to draw a semi-truck is not a long-haul. With the easy-to-follow steps in this article, you can draw a semi-truck in just five steps. See more pictures of trucks.
­­With its­ roomy cab and large wheels, this semi-truck can make it through the long haul -- but it won't take you a long time to learn how to draw it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this semi-truck. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Tires
  3. 3. Wheels and Gas Tank
  4. 4. Windshield and Grille
  5. 5. Add the Details

1. Draw the Outline

Connect two upright rectangles to form the cab. To the lower right side, attach a large U-shaped figure lying on its side. Place a straight line and an upright curved line inside the U-shaped figure to show the outline of the rear tires. 

2. Draw the Tires

Form three complete tires by placing a small oval inside a larger oval. Attach the bottom of an unfinished oval to the bottom of the front tire. To the left of the two rear tires, sketch another incomplete oval.

On the far left, draw two unfinished ovals that overlap slightly and are connected at the bottom. Above and to the left of the rear tires, sketch one long straight line from right to left and one short line that is slanted and upright. 

3. Wheels and Gas Tank

Place a tiny oval in the front tire and a small curved line near the middle of each rear tire. By the rear tires, add one long curved line and two short curved lines to form double wheels. Between the front and rear tires, form a gas tank by connecting a half circle to a short line that touches the first rear tire. Draw a circle behind the front tire. Attach the bottoms of the circle and half circle with a straight line to finish the gas tank.

Connect a short line to the top front side of the gas tank. To this short line, attach a line that bends over the front tire (for the wheel well) and around the front of the truck. Complete the top of the front driver's-side tire with a short line.

At the front of the truck, form the long rectangular bumper. Between the front tires, draw a slightly curved line under the bumper. On top of the cab, sketch the tubular exhaust pipe, the horn, and three lights that look like small connected circles. 

4. Windshield and Grille

For the windshield, draw a rectangle. Sketch two slanted lines with circles on one end and double lines on the other for the windshield wipers. Form the front grille by placing a square inside of a slightly larger square. Add several upright lines inside the smaller square to complete the grille.

On both sides of the grille, draw a circle within another circle for the headlights. Place four small rectangles on the front bumper for parking lights and turn signals. Use four curved lines as straps around the gas tank. 

5. Add the Details

Form the door and windows using three rectangles. Draw double lines at the top of the door's window and the windshield. Place a tiny rectangle on the door for a handle.

Under the door, draw a slightly larger rectangle that is mostly darkened for the foothold. Add eight tiny circles (lug nuts) and a short curved line inside the front tire. Put comma-shaped figures in the two rear wheels. Fill in the many dark areas shown here.

Your semi-truck drawing is finished! If you think motorcycles are cool, you'll love learning to draw one. Learn how to draw a motorcycle in the next article.

 

