How to Draw a Semi-Truck in 5 Steps

With its roomy cab and large wheels, this semi-truck can make it through the long haul -- but it won't take you a long time to learn how to draw it.
In this section, we'll show you how to draw this semi-truck. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.