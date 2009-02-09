How to Draw a 1957 Chevy in 5 Steps

Classic Car Image Gallery With its 1950s styling, the 1957 Chevy is a timeless car. This article will show you how to draw this cool classic car in just five simple steps. See more pictures of classic cars.
Publications International, Ltd.

The 1957 Chevy is one­ of the coolest cars ever m­ade. Pay attention to the details when learning how to draw this all-time car favorite.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Rectangles
  2. 2. Wheels and Windows
  3. 3. Side Moldings
  4. 4. Hood and Headlights
  5. 5. Add Shading

1. Draw Rectangles

Draw a small rectangle (front of the car) with a large rectangle (passenger's side) attached­ at an angle to its left side. At the bottom of where these rectangles meet, sketch a curved line and a circle for one front tire. Add a curved line below the small rectangle for the other front tire.

To form the rear tire, use an oval that goes halfway into the back of the large rectangle. For the front hood, form a diamond shape on the top of the small rectangle and part of the large rectangle. Show the windshield and side windows by adding three slanted lines to the top of the diamond and large rectangle. Form the roof by connecting these three lines with a tube that is pointed on both ends.

2. Wheels and Windows

Overlapping the rear wheel, draw a half circle with a short straight line on its left end to form the wheel­ well. Sketch the front wheel well, adding a crooked line to the front of the curved line. Inside the rear wheel, place a tiny circle within an oval for the hubcap. Draw three circles inside the front wheel for the other hubcap. Show the shape of the windows and windshield by using straight and curved lines as shown here.

3. Side Moldings

Add the side moldings by drawing a long Y-shaped tube with open ends. Use a closed half circle to form the rear bumper. Place three smaller closed half circles near the front of the Y-shaped side moldings.

Form the doors with straight and curved lines. Draw two short straight lines for the door handles.

4. Hood and Headlights

For each headlight, draw a circle within a larger odd-shaped circle. Place a stretched-out V-shaped figure between the headlights to show that the car has a V-8 engine. On the front hood, sketch two "wind-splits," which look like closed half circles with a square bump on top.

To form the top edge of the front hood, place a long curved line through the wind-split on your right. Use several curved lines to form the front bumper as shown here.

5. Add Shading

Draw some straight and curved lines to finish the roof supports and the front bumper. Add two straight lines behind each wind-split on the front hood.

Darken the sidewalls of the tires, the lower half of the two bullet-shaped parts on the ends of the bumper, the areas between parts of the front bumper, and the rims of the front headlights. Use many straight lines to add shading to the bottoms of the tires and the rear of the car.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Before the 1957 Chevy was made, there were classic cars. Learn how to draw a classic car in the next article.

 

See all How to Draw articles.

