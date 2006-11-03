Ultimate Guide to Scooby-Doo

" " SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and copyright Scooby and Scrappy teamed for several series throughout the 1980s.

Here is a listing of the various incarnations of "Scooby-Doo" since it burst onto the scene in 1969.

"Scooby-Doo" Television Series

"Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" / 1969-73 (plus rerun seasons) / CBS

Advertisement

The original mystery-based series.

"The New Scooby-Doo Movies" / 1972-74 / CBS

Guest stars included animated versions of Sonny & Cher, Tim Conway, Dick Van Dyke, and Don Knotts, all of whom provided their own voices.

"The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour" / 1976-77 / ABC

Shorter Scooby-Doo (and family) episodes ran along with those of "Dynomutt, Dog Wonder."

"Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics" / 1977-78 / ABC

Scooby hosted virtually the entire Hanna-Barbera stable of characters in comedic athletic competitions.

"The Scooby-Doo Show" / 1978-79 / ABC

The original mystery format in new episodes.

"Scooby and Scrappy-Doo" / 1979-80 / ABC

More half-hour mystery adventures, only this time with Scooby's pugnacious nephew, Scrappy-Doo.

"Scooby-Doo Classics" / 1980 / ABC

As the title implies, reruns of earlier episodes.

"The Richie Rich/Scooby-Doo Show -- and Scrappy Too!" / 1980-81 / ABC

Half of this hour-long show was devoted to seven-minute cartoons featuring Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy-Doo. Episodes were rerun in 1984-85 as "The Scary Scooby Funnies."

"Scooby, Scrappy and Yabba-Doo" / 1982-83 / ABC

The emphasis was on comedy in this show, which featured another of Scooby's cousins, cowpoke Yabba-Doo.

"Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show/The Puppy's New Adventures" / 1982-83 / ABC

Scooby and Scrappy were half of this hour-long series, which also featured the unrelated adventures of "Petey the Puppy." Episodes were rerun in 1984 as "Scrappy-Doo."

"The Best of Scooby-Doo" / 1983-84 / ABC

This show featured reruns from "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and "The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour."

"The All-New Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show/The Puppy's Further Adventures" / 1983-84 / ABC

Scooby, Scrappy, Shaggy, and Daphne returned in new adventures that ran with more "Petey the Puppy" episodes.

"The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries" / 1984-85 / ABC

Scooby, Shaggy, and Daphne were back as the core team in new mystery episodes.

"The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo" / 1984-85 / ABC

For the first time, the spooks were real, in this half-hour series featuring Scooby, Shaggy, Scrappy, Shaggy, and a warlock named "Vincent Van Ghoul," voiced by Vincent Price.

"Scooby's Mystery Funhouse" / 1985-86 / ABC

Rerun episodes from several previous series.

"A Pup Named Scooby-Doo" / 1988-91 / ABC

A radical change in the Scooby franchise, in which both Scoob and his friends were depicted as grade-school kids. Solving mysteries was still on the agenda, though the comedy was hipper and the look more stylized.

"What's New, Scooby-Doo?" / 2003-2004 / KidsWB

This series represented a return to the original spirit with the complete gang, but it was updated for the 21st century.

"Shaggy and Scooby-Doo Get A Clue!" / 2006 / KidsWB

Shaggy and Scooby are back on the case, but the adventures now have a science-fiction flavor.

"Scooby-Doo" Television Movies/Specials

"Scooby-Doo Goes Hollywood" / 1979 / ABC

"Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers" / 1987 / Syndicated

"Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf" / 1988 / Syndicated

"Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School" / 1989 / Syndicated

"Night of the Living Doo" / 2001 / Cartoon Network

"Scooby-Doo" Direct-to-Video Movies

"Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost" / 1999

"Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders" / 2000

"Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase" / 2001

"Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire" / 2003

"Scooby-Doo and the Monster of Mexico" / 2003

"Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster" / 2004

"Scooby-Doo in Where's My Mummy?" / 2005

"Scooby-Doo: Pirates Ahoy" / 2006

"Scooby Doo" Theatrical Feature Films

"Scooby-Doo" / 2002 / Warner Bros.

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" / 2004 /Warner Bros.

Both of these are live-action films with digitally animated Scooby-Doo and monsters.

As you've seen, Shaggy and Scooby now host their own show, "Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue!" On the next page, we offer a full episode guide.