Ultimate Guide to Scooby-Doo

'Scooby-Doo' Television Shows and Movies
Here is a listing of the various incarnations of "Scooby-Doo" since it burst onto the scene in 1969.
"Scooby-Doo" Television Series
"Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" / 1969-73 (plus rerun seasons) / CBS
Advertisement
The original mystery-based series.
"The New Scooby-Doo Movies" / 1972-74 / CBS
Guest stars included animated versions of Sonny & Cher, Tim Conway, Dick Van Dyke, and Don Knotts, all of whom provided their own voices.
"The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour" / 1976-77 / ABC
Shorter Scooby-Doo (and family) episodes ran along with those of "Dynomutt, Dog Wonder."
"Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics" / 1977-78 / ABC
Scooby hosted virtually the entire Hanna-Barbera stable of characters in comedic athletic competitions.
"The Scooby-Doo Show" / 1978-79 / ABC
The original mystery format in new episodes.
"Scooby and Scrappy-Doo" / 1979-80 / ABC
More half-hour mystery adventures, only this time with Scooby's pugnacious nephew, Scrappy-Doo.
"Scooby-Doo Classics" / 1980 / ABC
As the title implies, reruns of earlier episodes.
"The Richie Rich/Scooby-Doo Show -- and Scrappy Too!" / 1980-81 / ABC
Half of this hour-long show was devoted to seven-minute cartoons featuring Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy-Doo. Episodes were rerun in 1984-85 as "The Scary Scooby Funnies."
"Scooby, Scrappy and Yabba-Doo" / 1982-83 / ABC
The emphasis was on comedy in this show, which featured another of Scooby's cousins, cowpoke Yabba-Doo.
"Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show/The Puppy's New Adventures" / 1982-83 / ABC
Scooby and Scrappy were half of this hour-long series, which also featured the unrelated adventures of "Petey the Puppy." Episodes were rerun in 1984 as "Scrappy-Doo."
"The Best of Scooby-Doo" / 1983-84 / ABC
This show featured reruns from "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and "The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour."
"The All-New Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show/The Puppy's Further Adventures" / 1983-84 / ABC
Scooby, Scrappy, Shaggy, and Daphne returned in new adventures that ran with more "Petey the Puppy" episodes.
"The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries" / 1984-85 / ABC
Scooby, Shaggy, and Daphne were back as the core team in new mystery episodes.
"The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo" / 1984-85 / ABC
For the first time, the spooks were real, in this half-hour series featuring Scooby, Shaggy, Scrappy, Shaggy, and a warlock named "Vincent Van Ghoul," voiced by Vincent Price.
"Scooby's Mystery Funhouse" / 1985-86 / ABC
Rerun episodes from several previous series.
"A Pup Named Scooby-Doo" / 1988-91 / ABC
A radical change in the Scooby franchise, in which both Scoob and his friends were depicted as grade-school kids. Solving mysteries was still on the agenda, though the comedy was hipper and the look more stylized.
"What's New, Scooby-Doo?" / 2003-2004 / KidsWB
This series represented a return to the original spirit with the complete gang, but it was updated for the 21st century.
"Shaggy and Scooby-Doo Get A Clue!" / 2006 / KidsWB
Shaggy and Scooby are back on the case, but the adventures now have a science-fiction flavor.
"Scooby-Doo" Television Movies/Specials
"Scooby-Doo Goes Hollywood" / 1979 / ABC
"Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers" / 1987 / Syndicated
"Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf" / 1988 / Syndicated
"Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School" / 1989 / Syndicated
"Night of the Living Doo" / 2001 / Cartoon Network
"Scooby-Doo" Direct-to-Video Movies
"Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost" / 1999
"Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders" / 2000
"Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase" / 2001
"Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire" / 2003
"Scooby-Doo and the Monster of Mexico" / 2003
"Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster" / 2004
"Scooby-Doo in Where's My Mummy?" / 2005
"Scooby-Doo: Pirates Ahoy" / 2006
"Scooby Doo" Theatrical Feature Films
"Scooby-Doo" / 2002 / Warner Bros.
"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" / 2004 /Warner Bros.
Both of these are live-action films with digitally animated Scooby-Doo and monsters.
As you've seen, Shaggy and Scooby now host their own show, "Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue!" On the next page, we offer a full episode guide.