How to Draw Cranes in 10 Steps

­This handy vehicle, which needs supports to keep it from tipping over, can­ reach really high to help move things from place to place. Unlike other construction vehicles, a crane can swing up and down, and from side to side.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above crane. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

