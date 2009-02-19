How to Draw Backhoes in 11 Steps

" " Learn to draw backhoes and other construction vehicles with our step-by-step instructions. Publications International, Ltd.

­The backhoe is a versatile machine -- it can dig and scoop with its buckets on the front and back. The large bucket on this construction vehicle is attached to the end of an arm. Some say the arm looks like a giant human arm.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above backhoe. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

