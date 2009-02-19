How to Draw Front Loaders in 9 Steps

" " Learn to draw front loaders and other construction vehicles with our easy directions. Publications International, Ltd.

­A front loader can scoop up dirt and other things tha­t need to be moved and taken out of the way. These construction vehicles are famous for their ability to lift materials into other handy construction vehicles. They are even used to shovel snow.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above front loader. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.