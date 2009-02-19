How to Draw Bulldozers in 11 Steps

" " Learn how to draw everything from bulldozers to backhoes with our simple instructions. Publications International, Ltd.

­The bulldozer moves earth around, making it a handy vehicle on any construction site. Bulldozers are so strong, they are often used to move other earthmoving construction vehicles around.­

In this articles, we'll show you how to draw the above bulldozer. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Head over to the next page for the first step.