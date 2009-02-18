How to Draw Cement Trucks in 10 Steps

" " Draw cement trucks and other construction vehicles with our step-by-step instructions. Test your inner artist as you learn how to draw cement trucks. Publications International, Ltd.

­For big jobs that need lots of cement, this truck carries it right where it is needed. Once you learn how to draw this cement truck, you can drive it all over your imagination.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above cement truck. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page for the first step.