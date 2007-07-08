How to Draw Boats

" " Draw this navy ship with the easy directions below.

Whether your navy ship is patrolling the Pacific or pulling in to the dock, it will be easy to draw with these step-by-step instructions.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above navy ship. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Start with a long banana shape to make the hull of the ship. Outline the lines of the hull to add depth and create the deck. Sketch a wavy line across the side of the boat to create the water level.

Step 2: Draw stacked geometric shapes toward the back of the boat. Draw a half-oval at the top of the stack. This forms part of the ship's upper structure. (This can be difficult, but just follow the lines shown.) Add a shape jutting up at the back of the deck. Draw lines in it to create dimension.

Step 3: Just in front of your first structure, draw some cubes and cylinders on top of each other. (Again, just follow the lines as you see them.) This creates the ship's center structure.

Step 4: Add a long, flat box toward the front of the boat. Sketch a couple of short, fat cylinders on top of it.

Step 5: Draw a smaller box on top of the first flat box. Sketch in some wavy lines to form the waves under the ship.

Step 6: Sketch an antenna at the front of the ship. Add a flagpole next to it. Draw two circles within circles on the boat's sides for windows. Draw small rectangles next to the nearest window to create the anchor detail. Add small rectangles and a wedge shape to the far side of the boat's tip to create an anchor detail there.

Step 7: Finish with some detail lines on the upper structures. Add a crossbar and antenna to the tallest structure.

Step 8: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase any extra lines.

And you're done! Now that you've mastered our seagoing vessels, you can draw countless scenes of marine exploration.

