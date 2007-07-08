How to Draw Boats

" " Use the step-by-step instructions below to draw this speedboat.

Zip through the waters and across the page with our easy-to-draw speedboat. Use the directions on this page to get started.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above speedboat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Start by drawing the pointed main shape of the boat. Add a wedge for the windshield.

Step 2: Draw three long rectangles going from front to back on the boat's side.

Step 3: Sketch a triangle and two rectangles for windows inside the wedge shape. At the back of the boat, add curved shapes for the top of the outboard motor.

Step 4: Draw wavy lines for the water and foamy wake ­coming off the boat.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

With our next project, you can patrol the seas and keep the waters safe. Keep reading to learn how to draw a navy ship.

