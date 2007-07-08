How to Draw Boats

" " Draw this sailboat using the easy directions on this page.

Sailboats travel far and wide, exploring the ocean and seeking out tropical locales. Use our step-by-step instructions to create your own sailboat scenes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above sailboat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Start the sailboat with two big curved triangles for the sails. Add a pointed shape for the hull.

Step 2: Draw a curved line to form the side of the hull. Sketch a rectangle with a rounded end for the seating area. Add a fat bracket shape on top of it.

Step 3: Draw the mast between the sails. Add edge lines following the hull. Sketch a V-shape bar to create deck detail, and add lines for depth in the seating area. Draw a small post on the front of the boat.

Step 4: Add rectangular crossbars at the bottom of both sails. Draw detail lines on the V shape and in the seating space. Add detail lines to each sail.

Step 5: Draw wavy lines under the boat for the water.

Step 6: Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

Explore the ocean's depths with our next drawing project. On the following page, learn to draw a submarine.

