Top 10 Most Expensive Shoes Ever

In 1989 Ronald Winston, son of the famous jewelry designer Harry Winston, wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz" in the most opulent way. After two months of tediously placing 4,600 rubies, the House of Harry Winston unveiled its own version of the famous ruby slippers from the classic film. The over-the-top shoes not only boast 1,350 carats of rubies, but also 50 carats of diamonds to really put them in a category all their own. With a price tag of $3 million, they are far more lavish than the original shoes, which were adorned only with simple red sequins. They could, however, be surpassed in value one day by a real pair of the ruby slippers.

There's No Place Like Home Remember the pair of original ruby slippers we mentioned earlier that went up for auction in late 2011 with a starting bid of $2 million? Even though they didn't sell, the auction house described them as being in "mint condition with slight circular scuffs on their red soles," hinting that they may have been worn during the close-up shots when Judy Garland was clicking her heels and reciting "there's no place like home." If the shoes go up for auction again, the right buyer might be willing to pay $2 to $3 million. Of course, we think if there's ever a pair of shoes worthy of the title of world's most expensive, it's Dorothy's ruby slippers.