Top 5 Iconic Handbags

" " Victoria Beckham shows off her posh Hermes Birkin. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Arm candy ain't what it used to be.

Gone are the days of diamond watches and gorgeous men. Since the late-'90s, the must-have accessory is the It Bag. The bling sling. The purse you could trade in for a year at a state school.

Actually, diamonds and hunks are still in. But the iconic handbag has a longer wait list, and it can cost more. What began as a sudden, overwhelming need for a baguette-shaped handbag has exploded into a full-blown obsession that reaches back half a decade. Iconic bags aren't just price tags ($500 to $150,000, by the way); they have a history, a presence, a Hollywood cameo.

We'll get to the bread bag later. The first icon on our list was born in 1955, the brainchild of a designer named Coco.