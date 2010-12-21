10 Family Bonding Activities

" " Image Gallery: Parenting Take a break from the daily grind to spend quality time with your family. See more parenting pictures. Jochen Sand/ Thinkstock

The typical family's daily routine is often so chaotic that it's much too easy to grow apart. Sure, your oldest son might make time to pound on his little brother for a few minutes every day, but true quality time is often a rare luxury.

Here's a little bit of unsolicited but very useful advice: Do your best to make time after the soccer practices, dance lessons and business conferences for family activities that everyone will enjoy.

Advertisement

Although you might not end up swapping your innermost hopes and dreams for the future, you'll almost definitely find out something new about everyone in your brood and make a memory or two to file away for future reminiscence and/or embarrassing recollection.