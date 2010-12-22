10 Tips for Father and Son Bonding

" " It can be tough to build a good relationship with your son. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

Bonding with your son is often harder than it should be. Between choosing an activity that you'll both find interesting, and then making time for it, it's a wonder dads ever find a way to connect with their boys.

Building a better relationship with someone you see everyday can be difficult, and many father-son experiences are uneventful, filled with awkward silences or consist of nothing but arguments and bickering. Every father and son deserve quality time together, which is why we're giving you 10 useful tips for bonding with your boy. We'll explain why getting him to help you around the house might bring you closer, and why inviting him to a poker game could help the two of you establish a deeper connection.