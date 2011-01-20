5 Ways to Make 'Forced Family Fun' Less Forced

" " Image Gallery: Parenting There's nothing forced about these smiles. See more pictures of parenting. iStockphoto.com /Monkeybusinessimages

Planning fun family activities can be challenging, mainly because one person's idea of a good time is another person's dreaded deed. What's more -- on the off chance that the kids in a family agree on something, it's not likely to be what the adults had in mind. That leaves parents with the unenviable job of balancing their own happiness with that of their kids, which is no easy task.

So what do you do? For starters, forget about pressuring your family into enjoying time together. Forced family fun is almost always a bummer for everyone involved. The good news is that there are strategies for making the most of the time with your tribe without resorting to coercion or threats of violence. Try our five ways to make forced family fun less forced, and you too may enjoy a pleasurable pastime with your peeps.