Baby-naming Trends

Common Baby Names Around the World
Today, many parents in the United States want the name they choose for their baby to reflect their ethnic heritage. Although the names they pick may be unusual in this country, these parents are interested in choosing names that are popular in the country where their ancestors lived. Of course, names in other parts of the world go through fads and fashions just as they do in the United States. The names in the following lists have recently been popular in various parts of the world.
Victoria, Australia:
- Girls: Emily, Olivia, Jessica, Sarah, Georgia, Ella, Grace, Emma, Hannah, Sophie
- Boys: Jack, Lachlan, Thomas, Joshua, James, William, Matthew, Daniel, Benjamin, Nicholas
Quebec, Canada:
- Girls: Lea, Rosalie, Noemie, Laurence, Jade, Megane, Sarah, Audrey, Camille, Coralie
- Boys: Samuel, William, Alexis, Gabriel, Jeremy, Xavier, Felix, Thomas, Antoine, Oliver
England and Wales:
- Girls: Emily, Ellie, Jessica, Amy, Sophie, Chloe, Lucy, Katie, Olivia, Charlotte
- Boys: Jack, Joshua, Thomas, James, Daniel, Samuel, Oliver, William Benjamin, Joseph
France:
- Girls: Lea, Manon, Emma, Chloe, Camille, Clara, Ines, Oceane, Sarah, Marie
- Boys: Lucas, Theo, Matteo, Thomas, Hugo, Enzo, Mathis, Maxime, Clement, Leo
Germany:
- Girls: Marie, Sophie, Maria, Anna, Leonie, Lea, Laura, Lena, Katharina, Johanna
- Boys: Maximillian, Alexander, Paul, Leon, Lukas, Luca, Felix, Jonas, Tim, David
Ireland:
- Girls: Emma, Aoife, Sarah, Ciara, Amy, Katie, Sophie, Rachel, Chloe, Leah
- Boys: Sean, Jack, Adam, Conor, James, Daniel, Cian, Michael, Eoin, David
Israel:
- Girls: Adi, Chen, Feigel, Hallel, Maayan, Maya, Neta, Noa, Noam, Shira
- Boys: Bar, Fishel, Gai, Ido, Nachman, Natan. Oren, Tom, Yisrael, Zalman
Bologna, Italy:
- Girls: Guilia, Sara, Alice, Martina, Francesca, Sofia, Anna, Elena, Chiara, Matilde
- Boys: Alessandro, Francesco, Matteo, Filippo, Andrea, Davide, Luca, Riccardo, Lorenzo, Mattia
Japan:
- Girls: Momoka, Haruka, Ayaka, Misaki, Sakura, Nanami, Yui, Hina, Rin, Haruna
- Boys: Yuuki, Yuuta, Haruto, Souta, Kouki, Takumi, Kouta, Ryouta, Haruki, Kaito
Jordan:
- Girls: Rawan, Suzan, Lana, Diana, Tala, Leena, Tamara, Reem, Randa, Amal
- Boys: Sami, Rani, Samer, Kamal, Bisher, Imad, Raed, Hazem, Nader, Amjad
Netherlands:
- Girls: Sanne, Lotte, Emma, Anne, Iris, Anna, Julia, Femke, Lisa, Amber
- Boys: Sem, Daan, Thomas, Tim, Lars, Lucas, Bram, Milan, Max, Jesse
Norway:
- Girls: Emma, Julie, Thea, Ida, Nora, Emile, Maria, Sara, Hanna, Ingrid
- Boys: Mathias, Markus, Martin, Kristian, Andreas, Jonas, Tobias, Daniel, Sander, Alexander
Russia:
- Girls: Anna, Antonia, Elena, Galina, Irina, Mariya, Olga, Svetlana, Tatyana, Valentina
- Boys: Aleksey, Alexander, Ivan, Konstantin, Mikhail, Nokolai, Pavel, Sergey, Vladimir, Yuri
Spain:
- Girls: Lucia, Maria, Paula, Laura, Marta, Alba, Andrea, Claudia, Sara, Nerea
- Boys: Alejandro, David, Daniel, Pablo, Adrian, Alvaro, Javier, Sergio, Carlos, Marcos
Television shows and movies that become popular also give parents ideas for baby names. Check out some of these media influences in the next section.
Advertisement