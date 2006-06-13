Prev NEXT

Baby-naming Trends

By: Cleveland Kent Evans

Common Baby Names Around the World

Different names are popular in all the countries around the world.
Today, many parents in the United States want the name they choose for their baby to reflect their ethnic heritage. Although the names they pick may be unusual in this country, these parents are interested in choosing names that are popular in the country where their ancestors lived. Of course, names in other parts of the world go through fads and fashions just as they do in the United States. The names in the following lists have recently been popular in various parts of the world.

Victoria, Australia:

  • Girls: Emily, Olivia, Jessica, Sarah, Georgia, Ella, Grace, Emma, Hannah, Sophie
  • Boys: Jack, Lachlan, Thomas, Joshua, James, William, Matthew, Daniel, Benjamin, Nicholas

Quebec, Canada:

  • Girls: Lea, Rosalie, Noemie, Laurence, Jade, Megane, Sarah, Audrey, Camille, Coralie
  • Boys: Samuel, William, Alexis, Gabriel, Jeremy, Xavier, Felix, Thomas, Antoine, Oliver

England and Wales:

  • Girls: Emily, Ellie, Jessica, Amy, Sophie, Chloe, Lucy, Katie, Olivia, Charlotte
  • Boys: Jack, Joshua, Thomas, James, Daniel, Samuel, Oliver, William Benjamin, Joseph

France:

  • Girls: Lea, Manon, Emma, Chloe, Camille, Clara, Ines, Oceane, Sarah, Marie
  • Boys: Lucas, Theo, Matteo, Thomas, Hugo, Enzo, Mathis, Maxime, Clement, Leo

Germany:

  • Girls: Marie, Sophie, Maria, Anna, Leonie, Lea, Laura, Lena, Katharina, Johanna
  • Boys: Maximillian, Alexander, Paul, Leon, Lukas, Luca, Felix, Jonas, Tim, David

Ireland:

  • Girls: Emma, Aoife, Sarah, Ciara, Amy, Katie, Sophie, Rachel, Chloe, Leah
  • Boys: Sean, Jack, Adam, Conor, James, Daniel, Cian, Michael, Eoin, David

Israel:

  • Girls: Adi, Chen, Feigel, Hallel, Maayan, Maya, Neta, Noa, Noam, Shira
  • Boys: Bar, Fishel, Gai, Ido, Nachman, Natan. Oren, Tom, Yisrael, Zalman

Bologna, Italy:

  • Girls: Guilia, Sara, Alice, Martina, Francesca, Sofia, Anna, Elena, Chiara, Matilde
  • Boys: Alessandro, Francesco, Matteo, Filippo, Andrea, Davide, Luca, Riccardo, Lorenzo, Mattia

Japan:

  • Girls: Momoka, Haruka, Ayaka, Misaki, Sakura, Nanami, Yui, Hina, Rin, Haruna
  • Boys: Yuuki, Yuuta, Haruto, Souta, Kouki, Takumi, Kouta, Ryouta, Haruki, Kaito

Jordan:

  • Girls: Rawan, Suzan, Lana, Diana, Tala, Leena, Tamara, Reem, Randa, Amal
  • Boys: Sami, Rani, Samer, Kamal, Bisher, Imad, Raed, Hazem, Nader, Amjad

Netherlands:

  • Girls: Sanne, Lotte, Emma, Anne, Iris, Anna, Julia, Femke, Lisa, Amber
  • Boys: Sem, Daan, Thomas, Tim, Lars, Lucas, Bram, Milan, Max, Jesse

Norway:

  • Girls: Emma, Julie, Thea, Ida, Nora, Emile, Maria, Sara, Hanna, Ingrid
  • Boys: Mathias, Markus, Martin, Kristian, Andreas, Jonas, Tobias, Daniel, Sander, Alexander

Russia:

  • Girls: Anna, Antonia, Elena, Galina, Irina, Mariya, Olga, Svetlana, Tatyana, Valentina
  • Boys: Aleksey, Alexander, Ivan, Konstantin, Mikhail, Nokolai, Pavel, Sergey, Vladimir, Yuri

Spain:

  • Girls: Lucia, Maria, Paula, Laura, Marta, Alba, Andrea, Claudia, Sara, Nerea
  • Boys: Alejandro, David, Daniel, Pablo, Adrian, Alvaro, Javier, Sergio, Carlos, Marcos

Television shows and movies that become popular also give parents ideas for baby names. Check out some of these media influences in the next section.

