Baby-naming Trends

" " Different names are popular in all the countries around the world. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Today, many parents in the United States want the name they choose for their baby to reflect their ethnic heritage. Although the names they pick may be unusual in this country, these parents are interested in choosing names that are popular in the country where their ancestors lived. Of course, names in other parts of the world go through fads and fashions just as they do in the United States. The names in the following lists have recently been popular in various parts of the world.

Victoria, Australia:

Girls: Emily, Olivia, Jessica, Sarah, Georgia, Ella, Grace, Emma, Hannah, Sophie

Boys: Jack, Lachlan, Thomas, Joshua, James, William, Matthew, Daniel, Benjamin, Nicholas

Quebec, Canada:

Girls: Lea, Rosalie, Noemie, Laurence, Jade, Megane, Sarah, Audrey, Camille, Coralie

Boys: Samuel, William, Alexis, Gabriel, Jeremy, Xavier, Felix, Thomas, Antoine, Oliver

England and Wales:

Girls: Emily, Ellie, Jessica, Amy, Sophie, Chloe, Lucy, Katie, Olivia, Charlotte

Boys: Jack, Joshua, Thomas, James, Daniel, Samuel, Oliver, William Benjamin, Joseph

France:

Girls: Lea, Manon, Emma, Chloe, Camille, Clara, Ines, Oceane, Sarah, Marie

Boys: Lucas, Theo, Matteo, Thomas, Hugo, Enzo, Mathis, Maxime, Clement, Leo

Germany:

Girls: Marie, Sophie, Maria, Anna, Leonie, Lea, Laura, Lena, Katharina, Johanna

Boys: Maximillian, Alexander, Paul, Leon, Lukas, Luca, Felix, Jonas, Tim, David

Ireland:

Girls: Emma, Aoife, Sarah, Ciara, Amy, Katie, Sophie, Rachel, Chloe, Leah

Boys: Sean, Jack, Adam, Conor, James, Daniel, Cian, Michael, Eoin, David

Israel:

Girls: Adi, Chen, Feigel, Hallel, Maayan, Maya, Neta, Noa, Noam, Shira

Boys: Bar, Fishel, Gai, Ido, Nachman, Natan. Oren, Tom, Yisrael, Zalman

Bologna, Italy:

Girls: Guilia, Sara, Alice, Martina, Francesca, Sofia, Anna, Elena, Chiara, Matilde

Boys: Alessandro, Francesco, Matteo, Filippo, Andrea, Davide, Luca, Riccardo, Lorenzo, Mattia

Japan:

Girls: Momoka, Haruka, Ayaka, Misaki, Sakura, Nanami, Yui, Hina, Rin, Haruna

Boys: Yuuki, Yuuta, Haruto, Souta, Kouki, Takumi, Kouta, Ryouta, Haruki, Kaito

Jordan:

Girls: Rawan, Suzan, Lana, Diana, Tala, Leena, Tamara, Reem, Randa, Amal

Boys: Sami, Rani, Samer, Kamal, Bisher, Imad, Raed, Hazem, Nader, Amjad

Netherlands:

Girls: Sanne, Lotte, Emma, Anne, Iris, Anna, Julia, Femke, Lisa, Amber

Boys: Sem, Daan, Thomas, Tim, Lars, Lucas, Bram, Milan, Max, Jesse

Norway:

Girls: Emma, Julie, Thea, Ida, Nora, Emile, Maria, Sara, Hanna, Ingrid

Boys: Mathias, Markus, Martin, Kristian, Andreas, Jonas, Tobias, Daniel, Sander, Alexander

Russia:

Girls: Anna, Antonia, Elena, Galina, Irina, Mariya, Olga, Svetlana, Tatyana, Valentina

Boys: Aleksey, Alexander, Ivan, Konstantin, Mikhail, Nokolai, Pavel, Sergey, Vladimir, Yuri

Spain:

Girls: Lucia, Maria, Paula, Laura, Marta, Alba, Andrea, Claudia, Sara, Nerea

Boys: Alejandro, David, Daniel, Pablo, Adrian, Alvaro, Javier, Sergio, Carlos, Marcos

Television shows and movies that become popular also give parents ideas for baby names. Check out some of these media influences in the next section.