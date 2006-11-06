Ultimate Guide to Thomas the Tank Engine

" " Copyright DB King The 'Thomas the Tank Engine' brand will continue to grow beyond television.

Thomas the Tank Engine's adventures are broadcast daily, available on videos and DVDs, and his likeness appears on everything from toys to books to clothing. So what does the future have in store for Thomas?

Thomas fans have the chance to enter the real-life world of Thomas the Tank Engine in the nationwide "Day Out With Thomas Ride-the-Rails Tour," sponsored by HIT Entertainment in partnership with local railroads. The events provide an opportunity for kids to ride on board a train led by Thomas and have their pictures taken with him and Sir Topham Hatt.

Advertisement

The line of products built around Thomas the Tank Engine has expanded, with Thomas-themed furniture, bedding, room decor, and wallpaper products, through partnerships with The Betesh Group, York Wallcoverings, Dan River, Spin Master Ltd., and the Little Tikes Company.

An interactive games-on-demand TV network, TVHead, has developed the first-ever iTV games based on "Thomas & Friends." The games will offer children a range of activities; focusing on navigation, early math skills, and problem solving. The project is expected to launch in the last quarter of 2006.

Thomas, and Thomas-lovers everywhere, have lots of fun and learning to look forward to for years to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Natalie Walker Whitlock is the author of more than 500 articles and 13 books, including A Parents Guide to the Internet. She lives with her husband and seven children in Arizona.

Michael Mallory is an internationally recognized authority on animation and the author of the books Hanna-Barbera Cartoons and X-Men: The Characters and Their Universe.

Thomas The Tank Engine FAQ What are the names of Thomas the Tank Engine's friends? A few of the names of Thomas the Tank Engine's friends are James, Percy, Henry, Toby, Gordon and Edward. Who is the green engine in Thomas? The green engine in Thomas the Tank Engine is named Henry. What is the crane called in Thomas the Tank Engine? The crane in Thomas The Tank Engine is named Colin. Who is Thomas the Tank Engine’s best friend? Thomas the Tank Engine's best friend is Percy. What was the first Thomas the Tank Engine book? Thomas the Tank Engine is based on "The Railway Series" books by the Reverend Wilbert Awdry (1911-1997).

Originally Published: Nov 6, 2006