Christmas Games: Find the Twelve Days of Christmas

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Search for gifts from The Twelve Days of Christmas in these holiday games.
Search for gifts from The Twelve Days of Christmas in these holiday games.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a partridge in a pear tree. Do you know what comes next in the beloved Christmas song? In these printable Christmas games, search for presents from The Twelve Days of Christmas, and see a few silly sights along the way.

There are many options to play these Christmas games with your children. You can view the enlarged photo onscreen, or print out the free PDF to search while enjoying the holidays with your family. Challenge older kids to find the extra objects located at the bottom of each page.

To get things started, see if you can Find a Partridge in a Pear Tree at Kringle's Nursery.

Find Four Calling Birds (and a lot more) at the City Zoo Bird House in our next Christmas game.

At the S. Claus & Sons Department Store, Find Five Golden Rings and lots of silly shoppers.

It's Christmas down on the farm. In this printable game, Find Six Geese A-Laying and some funny farm inhabitants.

In our next Christmas game, find Santa and some holiday revelers taking it easy at the golf course -- and don't forget to Find Seven Swans A-Swimming.

In the Town Square, you can Find Eight Maids A-Milking, along with some silly holiday sights.

Try to Find Nine Ladies Dancing at Pop's Soda Shop, where the Christmas party is in full swing.

Search the Fancy Dress Ball to Find Ten Lords A-Leaping, along with a few unusual party-goers.

At last, see if you can Find Twelve Drummers Drumming, along with all the rest of the presents, in our final Christmas game.

Let's get started! The gift list starts out small -- try to find two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree in our first Christmas game.

Contents
  1. Find a Partridge in a Pear Tree
  2. Find Four Calling Birds
  3. Find Five Golden Rings
  4. Find Six Geese A-Laying
  5. Find Seven Swans A-Swimming
  6. Find Eight Maids A-Milking
  7. Find Nine Ladies Dancing
  8. Find Ten Lords A-Leaping
  9. Find Twelve Drummers Drumming

Find a Partridge in a Pear Tree

Search for Christmas birds amid the leaves in this holiday game.
Search for Christmas birds amid the leaves in this holiday game.

These games start out easy, but they're going to get a lot more complicated! For now, search for just two days' worth of presents from that favorite holiday song: two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 1st day of Christmas my true love sent to me a partridge in a pear tree.

On the 2nd day of Christmas my true love sent to me

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

Kringle's Nursery was having a sale on partridges in pear trees. But where do you suppose my true love found two turtle doves? (What is a turtle dove, anyway?)

After you find the birds, see if you can find these funny items in Kringle's Nursery.

  • Peter Piper and his peck of pickled peppers
  • George and his cherry tree
  • A lemon that is not a fruit
  • Pretty powerful mistletoe
  • Two squirrels who are nuts
  • A family tree
  • A pumpkinhead
  • Eve and the apple
  • A shoe tree

What, you want even more holiday birds? Then you're in luck. Search for four calling birds in our next Christmas game.

Find Four Calling Birds

Find lots of festive birds in this Christmas game.
Find lots of festive birds in this Christmas game.

How many birds can you find in this holiday game? My true love sure does like to give fowl presents -- see if you can spot them all.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 4th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

Birds, birds, and more birds! How will I know which ones are from my true love? And where will I put 10 birds and a pear tree?

Once you've found the calling birds, see if you can find these funny things in the City Zoo Bird House.

  • "A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush"
  • Jail birds
  • Two cans
  • A proud peacock
  • A bird bath
  • Lovebirds
  • An even balder eagle
  • Blackbirds baked in a pie
  • A rubber chicken

Holiday shopping is always crazy! In our next Christmas game, search the department store for five golden rings.

Find Five Golden Rings

Find golden rings and holiday birds in this Christmas game.
Find golden rings and holiday birds in this Christmas game.

Five golden rings should be easy to find, right? You might be surprised! Oh, and don't forget to look for all those holiday birds while you're scouring the department store.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 5th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

Things look pretty crazy at S. Claus & Sons Department Store! I hope my true love didn't have to wait in a long line to buy my five golden rings.

After you've found my gifts, see if you can spot these silly things in the S. Claus & Sons Department Store.

After you've found my gifts, see if you can spot these silly things in the S. Claus & Sons Department Store.

  • Long John Silver
  • A peeping Tom
  • A pampered pet
  • A "pool" table
  • A powerful vacuum cleaner
  • A customer who is "all washed up"
  • A sleeping beauty
  • "Strike!"
  • A pair of diamonds

Find Six Geese A-Laying

Search for Christmas gifts on the farm in this printable game.
Search for Christmas gifts on the farm in this printable game.

We won't run short on eggs this holiday season! In this game, see if you can find eight days' worth of holiday gifts from my true love. (I'll give you a hint: He sure is fond of birds.)

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 6th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

There's nothing like Christmas down on the farm. It is so peaceful and quiet. Or is it?

After you've searched for my many birds and presents, see if can find these funny characters at the Candy Cane Farm.

  • The Ugly Duckling
  • Baa, Baa black sheep ...
  • The farmer in the dell ...
  • Little Bo-Peep
  • The cow jumped over the moon ...
  • Three Billy Goats Gruff
  • Peter, Peter, pumpkin-eater ...
  • Three Little Pigs
  • Little Miss Muffet
  • Mary had a little lamb ...

You guessed it -- there are even more birds coming up. Search for seven swans and more in our next Christmas game.

Find Seven Swans A-Swimming

Find swimming swans and more in this Christmas game.
Find swimming swans and more in this Christmas game.

Four! In this game, search the golf course for seven days' worth of Christmas gifts, from swimming swans to pear trees.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 7th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

7 swans a-swimming,

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

Christmas isn't all sleigh rides and snowflakes! In fact, my true love saw Santa playing a quick nine holes down in Florida this year!

When you've found my fowl Christmas gifts, look for these funny sights at the Golf Course.

  • Santa Claus and his reindeer
  • A hole in 1
  • A golfer who is "half in the bag"
  • A hero
  • A golfer choosing an "iron"
  • A real handlebar moustache
  • A golf T
  • Love at first sight
  • A flamingo wearing golf shoes
  • A golfer yelling "FOUR!"

The wacky gifts just keep on coming -- look for eight milkmaids and lots more in our next Christmas game.

Find Eight Maids A-Milking

Look for milkmaids and more in this Christmas game.
Look for milkmaids and more in this Christmas game.

How many milkmaids can you find? In this game, you'll be looking for eight days' worth of wacky gifts from my true love.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 8th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

8 maids a-milking,

7 swans a-swimming,

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

Oh, my! What shall I do with all this milk? I think I shall churn it into butter and bake cookies!

Did you find my Christmas gifts? Now look for these funny things in the Town Square.

  • Someone mailing a "card"
  • An old man walking with a candy cane
  • A bird hatching ornaments
  • A dog burying a candy cane
  • An igloo
  • A strange hockey stick
  • A real stocking cap
  • A sunbather
  • A snow "cone" man

It's time to dance! Look for nine dancing ladies and more in our next Christmas game.

Find Nine Ladies Dancing

Find the dancing ladies and lots more in this Christmas game.
Find the dancing ladies and lots more in this Christmas game.

All this searching is making me thirsty! In this game, find my Christmas gifts hiding at Pop's Soda Shop, including nine ladies dancing (and a whole lot more).

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 9th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

9 ladies dancing,

8 maids a-milking,

7 swans a-swimming,

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

My true love must have had to shop around the clock to find all these swell Christmas gifts!

Once you've spotted my milkmaids, see if you can find these silly things in Pop's Soda Shop.

  • Two pairs of socks hopping
  • A martian spaceship
  • A hound dog
  • A real beehive hairdo
  • A poodle skirt barking back
  • A customer in ice-cream shock
  • Someone stepping on blue suede shoes
  • Santa Claus checking his menu
  • Two bugs jitterbugging

What will my true love think up next? Search for leaping lords in our next Christmas game.

Find Ten Lords A-Leaping

Search for leaping lords and more in this Christmas game.
Search for leaping lords and more in this Christmas game.

Everyone loves a holiday party! In this game, search the Fancy Dress Ball for my Christmas gifts, including ten leaping lords and lots of wacky sights.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

10 lords a-leaping,

9 ladies dancing,

8 maids a-milking,

7 swans a-swimming,

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree.

I'm going to need a bigger attic to hold all these lords and ladies and maids and ... whew! My true love is going completely overboard this year!

After you've found my presents, search the Fancy Dress Ball for these silly sights.

  • Captain Hook
  • Two ladies feeling a draft
  • A guest who thinks the punch is too strong
  • Rumpelstiltskin
  • A guest dressed in fish
  • Cinderella's glass slipper
  • A joker making a real toast
  • A princess kissing a frog
  • The Tin Man

Every Christmas has to end sometime. In our next game, see if you can find twelve drummers and lots more.

Find Twelve Drummers Drumming

Find twelve drummers drumming and lots more in this Christmas game.
Find twelve drummers drumming and lots more in this Christmas game.

This is what I call a party! All of my Christmas presents are here, but you'll have to find them among the holiday revelers.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these Christmas gifts.

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

12 drummers drumming,

11 pipers piping,

10 lords a-leaping,

9 ladies dancing,

8 maids a-milking,

7 swans a-swimming,

6 geese a-laying,

5 golden rings,

4 calling birds,

3 French hens,

2 turtle doves,

& a partridge in a pear tree!

Once you've found my gifts, search the Christmas Parade for these funny things.

  • A pied piper
  • A scaredy-cat
  • Three marching snowmen
  • An elephant playing his trunk
  • A skateboard "hotdogger"
  • Beavers cutting a clown down to size
  • A purple cow
  • A marching cupcake
  • Half of a horse

Whew, that was a lot of presents. I hope you've had fun searching for all the silly gifts my true love thought up!

