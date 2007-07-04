Christmas Games: Find the Twelve Days of Christmas

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a partridge in a pear tree. Do you know what comes next in the beloved Christmas song? In these printable Christmas games, search for presents from The Twelve Days of Christmas, and see a few silly sights along the way.

There are many options to play these Christmas games with your children. You can view the enlarged photo onscreen, or print out the free PDF to search while enjoying the holidays with your family. Challenge older kids to find the extra objects located at the bottom of each page.

To get things started, see if you can Find a Partridge in a Pear Tree at Kringle's Nursery.

Find Four Calling Birds (and a lot more) at the City Zoo Bird House in our next Christmas game.

At the S. Claus & Sons Department Store, Find Five Golden Rings and lots of silly shoppers.

It's Christmas down on the farm. In this printable game, Find Six Geese A-Laying and some funny farm inhabitants.

In our next Christmas game, find Santa and some holiday revelers taking it easy at the golf course -- and don't forget to Find Seven Swans A-Swimming.

In the Town Square, you can Find Eight Maids A-Milking, along with some silly holiday sights.

Try to Find Nine Ladies Dancing at Pop's Soda Shop, where the Christmas party is in full swing.

Search the Fancy Dress Ball to Find Ten Lords A-Leaping, along with a few unusual party-goers.

At last, see if you can Find Twelve Drummers Drumming, along with all the rest of the presents, in our final Christmas game.

Let's get started! The gift list starts out small -- try to find two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree in our first Christmas game.

Buy the Book Adapted from 'Look and Find: Twelve Days of Christmas,' illustrated by Jerry Tiritilli