Christmas Games: Find the Night Before Christmas

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Help A. Mouse search for Santa allthrough the town.

It's the night before Christmas, and all through the town, A. Mouse is looking for signs of Santa Claus. Can you help him?

There are many options to play these Christmas games with your kids. You can view the enlarged photos onscreen, or you can print out the free PDFs to search for hidden Christmas things while you curl up in front of the crackling fire. Challenge older kids to find the extra objects located at the bottom of each page.

Follow A. Mouse as he searches through all of these Christmas games.

In our first game, help A. Mouse Find Christmas in the City as city folk bustle to and fro.

Even on Christmas Eve, the shopping isn't done. In Find Last-Minute Shoppers, look for harried shoppers at the mall.

Help A. Mouse Find Santa's Reindeer at the skating rink in our next printable Christmas game.

Find Christmas Animals at the zoo with A. Mouse in this wacky Christmas game.

Look for people heading home for the holidays in Find Christmas Travellers -- and keep an eye out for some strange sights.

In the gingerbread factory, Find Christmas Gingerbread and look for silly factory workers.

Search for misfit toys with A. Mouse in Find Christmas Toys -- and see if you can find some frazzled elves.

At a school holiday party, help A. Mouse Find School Supplies and some unusual school characters.

And at the end of the day, Find Bedtime Things with A. Mouse and get ready to dream about sugarplum fairies.

City sidewalks are dressed in holiday style -- and filled with festive city folk. In our first game, look for people celebrating Christmas with A. Mouse.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Contents
  1. Find Christmas in the City
  2. Find Last-Minute Shoppers
  3. Find Santa's Reindeer
  4. Find Christmas Animals
  5. Find Christmas Travellers
  6. Find Christmas Gingerbread
  7. Find Christmas Toys
  8. Find School Supplies
  9. Find Bedtime Things

Find Christmas in the City

Find Christmas city folks in this free printable Christmas game.
Find Christmas city folks in this free printable Christmas game.

It's the night before Christmas, and the streets are packed! Help A. Mouse find city folks in this crowded scene.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these busy town folk with your child.

'Twas the night before Christmas

and all through the city

Every creature was stirring --

the lights were so pretty!

This mouse was out searching

for Santa with care.

Couldn’t risk getting squished

before I got there.

My name is A. Mouse, and I’m out looking for Santa downtown. Can you spot me? Can you help me find Santa Claus? And while you’re at it, see if you can find the city folks.

Did you find the city folks in the crowded streets of downtown? Now look for these Christmas sights in the city:

  • The Three Wise Men
  • The Nutcracker
  • The Little Drummer Boy
  • A partridge in a pear tree
  • Elves doing some Christmas "rapping"
  • Mrs. Claus
  • Mistletoe
  • A shepherd

People sure do get carried away in the hustle and bustle of the season. In our next game, search the shopping mall for last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Last-Minute Shoppers

Look for last-minute holiday shoppers in this Christmas game.
Look for last-minute holiday shoppers in this Christmas game.

It's Christmas Eve, and the last-minute shoppers are out in droves. They'd better hurry -- they're almost out of time. Can you help A. Mouse find these frenzied shoppers?

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find busy shoppers searching for last-minute gifts.

On the night before Christmas,

the mall is jam-packed.

(No St. Nick in sight --

he’s still filling his sack.)

The parents are shopping,

the stuff looks entrancing.

Their kids dream of skateboards,

not sugarplums dancing!

Can you spot me, A. Mouse, and Santa Claus, too? And can you find the last-minute shoppers?

People sure are spending a lot of money in the mall this Christmas Eve. Can you find these things that have to do with money?

  • Dough
  • Bread
  • A buck
  • George Washington
  • A piggy bank
  • A "charge"
  • Big "Bills"
  • An automatic teller

Spend some time at the ice rink in our next game -- help A. Mouse find Santa and his reindeer.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Santa's Reindeer

Search for Santa and his reindeer in this Christmas game.
Search for Santa and his reindeer in this Christmas game.

Tomorrow is Christmas -- so Santa had better get going! What's he doing at the skating rink? Help A. Mouse find Santa and his reindeer having some festive fun.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to search for reindeer while enjoying your own holiday celebrations.

On the night before Christmas,

what do you think

Is more fun than a party

at an ice-skating rink?

The moon was so bright,

I could see I was near --

For before me I saw

eight skating reindeer!

I know I'm hot on Santa's trail -- even though it's pretty cold here! Do you see him? And can you find me and Santa's eight reindeer?

Once you've found the reindeer, can you spy these chilly items at the ice rink?

  • A cool cat
  • "Ice" spy
  • A snow shoe
  • A polar bear
  • Cold cash
  • A giant snowflake
  • Cold feet
  • A cold turkey

Christmas is about to get wild! In our next game, search the zoo with A. Mouse for festive animals.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Christmas Animals

Find festive party animals in this Christmas game.
Find festive party animals in this Christmas game.

Even the animals know it's Christmas Eve. In this game, help A. Mouse find the party animals at the zoo.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find these wacky animals with your child.

It's the night before Christmas.

What do animals do?

Only one way to see;

I snuck into the zoo!

I know Santa is here;

to his reindeer he's shoutin',

"To the bears in their cage!

To the seals in the fountain!"

This party's a zoo! After you find Santa and me, A. Mouse, see if you can spot some unusual critters.

After you've found all the party animals, can you spy (with your eagle eye) my other animal friends?

  • A rattlesnake
  • A wolf in sheep's clothing
  • An owl and a pussycat
  • A big fish in a small pond
  • A pack rat
  • Birds of a feather
  • Reining cats and dogs
  • Bats in the belfry

There's no place like home for the holidays. In our next game, find holiday travellers making their way to their own Christmas celebrations.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Christmas Travellers

Find holiday travellers in this Christmas game.
Find holiday travellers in this Christmas game.

These holiday travellers just want to make it home for Christmas. Can you help A. Mouse find the holiday passengers?

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to search this bustling train with your child.

'Twas the Christmas Eve train

from Detroit to Atlanta --

But just one more stop

for me and old Santa.

Down the smokestack he went,

dressed in red head to foot,

But he came out all dusty

and covered with soot.

Can you find Santa? Then look for me and the other passengers.

Take a round-trip back to the train. Can you find these railroad items?

  • John Henry and his hammer
  • Railroad "ties"
  • Hoboes
  • A cow "catcher"
  • A roundhouse
  • A timetable
  • An iron horse
  • A golden spike

Gingerbread -- it isn't just for houses anymore. Go to our next Christmas game to help A. Mouse find all sorts of gingerbread delights.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Christmas Gingerbread

Find the factory workers in this Christmas game.
Find the factory workers in this Christmas game.

Gingerbread treats delight Santa and his elves -- and just about everyone else! Help A. Mouse find the workers in this gingerbread factory.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find the gingerbread factory workers while baking your own holiday treats.

In the gingerbread factory

on Christmas Eve,

The night shift is cooking

Santa's candy to leave.

For stockings, for presents,

for St. Nick's own belly --

It's the sweets that he eats

that make it like jelly!

Sweet dreams! I'm helping myself to a few goodies. Can you find me? Then help me find Santa and the workers in the gingerbread factory.

You can make more than just houses from gingerbread -- try to find these interesting buildings:

  • A gingerbread igloo
  • A gingerbread skyscraper
  • A gingerbread tree house
  • A gingerbread school
  • A gingerbread museum
  • A gingerbread fire station
  • A gingerbread church
  • A gingerbread bridge

And what will Santa be bringing in that sleigh of his? Toys, of course! Help A. Mouse find the Christmas toys that aren't quite right in our next game.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Christmas Toys

Find the odd toys in Santa's workshop in this Christmas game.
Find the odd toys in Santa's workshop in this Christmas game.

On Christmas Eve, Santa's workshop is in a tizzy. These presents have to go out tonight! Help A. Mouse find the presents that aren't coming out quite as intended in Santa's bustling workshop.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find the silly toys while you wait for Santa.

On the night before Christmas,

Santa's elves are so busy,

Just watching them rush

is making me dizzy!

I laughed as I watched them,

in spite of myself --

It's hard to say which

is the clumsiest elf!

The elves are in such a hurry, some presents aren't coming out quite right. Can you find Santa and me? Can you find the odd presents?

In Santa's workshop, the elves are really going crazy trying to finish up all the gifts. Can you find these elves?

  • An elf who has lost his marbles
  • An elf who has flipped his lid
  • An elf who's not all there
  • An elf who has gone nuts
  • An elf who is one brick short of a load
  • An elf who has become cuckoo
  • An elf who has a screw loose

Every school throws holiday parties. See if you can help A. Mouse find school supplies in our next Christmas game.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find School Supplies

Find school supplies and silly characters in this Christmas game.
Find school supplies and silly characters in this Christmas game.

At a holiday school party, you can expect to find the usual school supplies -- and at this one, you'll find a few silly characters, too. In this game, help A. Mouse find the school gear at a Christmas party.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find crayons and glue while working on your own holiday projects.

On the night before Christmas,

every school has a party.

St. Nick is there, too,

though he is a bit tardy.

He goes straight to work

and starts filling up stockings --

The kids are still in 'em,

and that's what's so shocking!

Can you find Santa and me as we join in the good times? Can you help me find the school things?

Once you've spotted the school supplies, see if you can find these school characters.

  • The class clown
  • The teacher's pet
  • The captain of the football team
  • The prom queen
  • The head cheerleader
  • The reporter for the school newspaper
  • The gym teacher
  • The art teacher

Santa's on his way, so you'd best get ready for bed. In our next game, help A. Mouse find bedtime things for sleepy kids.

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

Find Bedtime Things

Find bedtime things and silly sights in this Christmas game.
Find bedtime things and silly sights in this Christmas game.

It's the end of the day -- time to get ready for bed and wait for St. Nick to make his appearance. In this game, help A. Mouse find bedtime things and some silly night sights.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find the bedtime things while you get ready to dream about Santa.

'Twas the night before Christmas,

when all are asleep.

They're snug in their beds

and they're counting their sheep.

Santa shouts as his sleigh

disappears out of sight,

"Merry Christmas to all,

and to all a good night!"

It's getting late, and I'm still stirring! Can you find me and Santa? Then help me find bedtime things.

Everyone is tucked in for the night -- or should be. Can you find these night sights?

  • A night "mare"
  • A "knight" club
  • A night owl
  • "Knight" fall
  • Night school
  • Florence Nightingale
  • A dream boat
  • A starfish
  • A "moon" light

Now close your eyes and dream of Santa and his sleigh -- it's Christmas Eve, and Old Saint Nick is on his way. Merry Christmas!

Want to play more Christmas games? See:

