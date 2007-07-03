Christmas Games: Find the Nutcracker

Lifestyle
Look for the Nutcracker and other characters from this popular Christmas ballet on the coming pages.
Going to see a production of The Nutcracker is a favorite Christmas tradition in many families -- and familiarity with the characters and music makes these Christmas games that much more fun. Whether you're preparing for an outing to the theater or reliving the excitement you saw on the stage, these free printable Christmas games will provide hours of family fun.

These easy-to-use Nutcracker Christmas games provide plenty of options for play, as you can enlarge the image right on your computer screen, or download the game as a printable PDF for family fun anywhere. Each page offers a different Nutcracker scene to explore -- and also includes some extra challenges for older kids or clever youngsters.

The Nutcracker opens with a huge Christmas party at the home of Fritz and Marie. Find the children and their gifts amidst the celebration.

Later that night, Marie returns downstairs to discover a battle raging between mice and soldiers. Find the Christmas toy soldier heroes in this Christmas game.

When Marie breaks the spell, the Nutcracker becomes a prince. Join these two on a winter adventure and find animals in the snowy woods.

Soon the snow gives way to sugar and Marie and Prince Nutcracker are in the Land of Sweets. Help them find the Snow Queen and other treats with this printable Christmas game.

The Sugar Plum Fairy works her magic, and suddenly Marie is visiting Spain. Find the Spanish surprises in this busy scene.

Next it's on to exotic Arabia, where the air smells like coffee. Find items all around the Arabian marketplace with this free printable game.

Then, in a flash, Marie and Prince Nutcracker are back in a snowy scene -- Russia. As cossacks dance, see if you can find a variety of uniquely Russian items.

Needing to warm up, Marie requests a cup of tea and finds herself in China. Find the Chinese items scattered in this bustling scene.

Marie's travels with Prince Nutcracker come to an end in a magical garden. Find the Nutcracker characters among the flowers to they can take their final bows.

Christmas gifts are a key component of any holiday celebration, and they play a prominent role in The Nutcracker. Continue to the next page to start finding Christmas gifts.

Contents
  1. Find Christmas Gifts
  2. Find Christmas Toy Soldiers
  3. Find Animals in Christmas Woods
  4. Find the Snow Queen
  5. Find a Spanish Christmas
  6. Find an Arabian Christmas
  7. Find a Russian Christmas
  8. Find a Chinese Christmas
  9. Find the Waltz of the Flowers

Find Christmas Gifts

The Nutcracker opens with a wonderful Christmas party. Can you find the children as they celebrate?
This printable Christmas game begins exactly where The Nutcracker begins -- at the beginning!

When the Nutcracker ballet opens, it is Christmas Eve at Fritz and Marie's house. Family and friends have gathered to share the joys of the season. Godfather Drosselmeier has brought the children a special present -- a nutcracker he has made himself. But naughty Fritz broke the nutcracker while trying to crack a very hard nut!

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even on the way to the theater.

The party is in full swing, and the children and their Christmas gifts are scattered throughout this game. Can you find them and the presents they've received?

Try to find these other household items in use during the Christmas party:

  • An electric fan
  • A human hat rack
  • A mouse taking the cake
  • A very warm kitty
  • Someone roasting a hot dog
  • A poor match under the mistletoe
  • A "toast"
  • Marie's missing slipper

Find Christmas Toy Soldiers

Find the Nutcracker heroes in this busy battle scene.
Find the Nutcracker heroes in this busy battle scene.

The setting for this free printable Christmas game is the Nutcracker ballet's famous second scene:

Late that night when Marie crept downstairs to check on the Nutcracker, a fierce battle was raging between Fritz's Christmas toy soldiers and a band of mice! Marie threw her slipper at the Mouse King. She saved the Nutcracker's life and helped win the battle.

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even in bed when you can't fall asleep.

Focus your efforts, as you must search amidst the raging battle for the gallant Christmas soldiers. Can you find the Nutcracker and the other brave toy soldiers, too?

Look for illustrations of these mouse and rat sayings in the battle scene:

  • "I smell a rat!"
  • "Rat race"
  • "Quiet as a church mouse"
  • "You dirty rat!"
  • "The mouse ran up the clock"
  • "Three Blind Mice"
  • "A better mousetrap"

Find Animals in Christmas Woods

Find the nutcracker in this free printable Christmas game.
Find the nutcracker in this free printable Christmas game.

This printable Christmas game allows you to join Nutcracker characters in a winter wonderland.

When Marie defeated the Mouse King, she broke the spell that had turned a handsome prince into a nutcracker. Prince Nutcracker invited Marie to join him on a Christmas journey in his magic sleigh. The sleigh took them through the Christmas Woods where Snow Fairies danced in the moonlight.

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere you'd like.

First find Prince Nutcracker, then search for the many fantastic animals hiding in this beautiful wintry landscape.

Look for these "cool" things among the trees and snow:

  • Ice cream
  • Ice hockey
  • Ice cubes
  • Iceberg
  • Iced tea
  • Icicle
  • Ice bucket
  • Icebox

Find the Snow Queen

Find Prince Nutcracker and other characters amidst all these sweet treats.
Find Prince Nutcracker and other characters amidst all these sweet treats.

In this printable Christmas game, join the Nutcracker fun as the magic sleigh takes Marie and Prince Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets.

The Sugar Plum Fairy and all her subjects are there to greet them. Some of Marie's friends from other Nutcracker scenes are enjoying the Land of Sweets, too.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even on your own holiday travels.

Can you find Marie's friends? You must also help one little angel find her toe-shoe ribbons. Don't forget to look for Prince Nutcracker!

  • A mid-air collision
  • A candy-cane snorkeler
  • The Tooth Fairy
  • A jelly-bean garden
  • The Gingerbread Man running as fast as he can
  • A spoonful of sugar
  • A pickle
  • A bubble-gum ball game

Find a Spanish Christmas

Explore Spain along with Marie as you find the items hidden in this scene.
Explore Spain along with Marie as you find the items hidden in this scene.

Kids can join Marie and Prince Nutcracker on their magical journey when they play this free printable Christmas game.

After she saved his life, Marie and Prince Nutcracker traveled together to the Land of Sweets. Then the Sugar Plum Fairy clapped her hands. All at once, they were in Spain!

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even on your own holiday travels.

Spanish dancers performed a dance about chocolate for Marie and Prince Nutcracker. Everywhere she looked, Marie saw rich, dark chocolate. She also saw many wonderful Spanish things that she had never seen before.

Can you find the Spanish items in this busy scene -- oh, and can you find Prince Nutcracker, too?

Revisit this Spanish scene to find these chocolate things:

  • A chocolate moose
  • A chocolate bunny with one ear bitten off
  • Chocolate chips
  • A chocolate ice-cream cone
  • A chocolate pie
  • A chocoholic
  • A chocolate cake
  • A cup of hot chocolate

Find an Arabian Christmas

There's so much to see -- and find -- in exotic Arabia.
There's so much to see -- and find -- in exotic Arabia.

After their trip to Spain, Marie and Prince Nutcracker found themselves in the middle of an Arabian marketplace where dancers performed a dance about coffee. Your whole family can join them there when you play this free Nutcracker printable Christmas game.

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even during your own holiday journey.

There were many wonderful sights and sounds in Arabia, but Marie thought best of all was the smell of roasted coffee beans in the air. Can you find the Arabian items as you explore the scene? Remember to look for Prince Nutcracker, too!

 

Return to the Arabian scene to find these other funny things:

  • The straw that broke the camel's back
  • A giant key
  • An oil well
  • A camel with three humps
  • A fire hydrant
  • A taxi carpet
  • A sand-"witch"
  • Sand dollars
  • An air-traffic control tower

Find a Russian Christmas

Find the unique Russian items amidst this snowy landscape.
Find the unique Russian items amidst this snowy landscape.

This printable Christmas game allows children to explore the wintry Russian landscape along with characters from The Nutcracker ballet.

As soon as the Arabian coffee dancers finished their dance, Marie and Prince Nutcracker were whisked away to snowy Russia! There, in the town square, Russian cossacks leapt and twirled and danced for their guests of honor.

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere you wish.

Marie was thrilled with the lively music and dancing! Join her in exploring all this Russian scene has to offer. Look for Prince Nutcracker first. Then look for the Russian items.

If you've found the first batch of items, now try finding these:

  • A "red square"
  • A Russian dressing
  • Chicken Kiev
  • Roulette
  • Dr. Zhivago
  • A one-way ticket to Siberia
  • The Brothers Karamazov
  • A chess game
  • Peter and the Wolf

Find a Chinese Christmas

There's much to see and do in this Chinese scene. Don't forget to find the items on the list.
There's much to see and do in this Chinese scene.Don't forget to find the items on the list.

Explore a bustling Chinese town along with favorite characters from The Nutcracker Christmas ballet in this free printable Christmas game.

Marie had grown chilly, so she asked for a cup of hot tea. At once, she was in China where acrobats tumbled and turned in a wonderful tea dance!

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere you wish.

Marie clapped her hands in delight as the acrobats performed one amazing feat after another. Can you find the Chinese things in this scene? Prince Nutcracker is hiding here, too.

You must return to this Chinese scene to look for these "tea" things:

  • Tea for two
  • "I'm a little teapot, short and stout . . . ."
  • T-shirt
  • T-ball
  • A golf "T"
  • A TV
  • A teaspoon
  • A teepee

Find the Waltz of the Flowers

Can you find the Nutcracker characters in this gorgeous garden?
Can you find the Nutcracker characters in this gorgeous garden?

Relive the magical final scene of The Nutcracker Christmas ballet in this fun, free, colorful Christmas printable game for the whole family.

It is time for Marie and Prince Nutcracker to return home from their travel adventures. As a special good-bye, the Sugar Plum Fairy has taken them to a lovely garden where they are watching the Waltz of the Flowers.

When you're ready to play this Christmas game, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere you wish.

This is the last scene in the ballet. Can you find the characters so they may take their final bows? Don't forget to find the star of The Nutcracker.

Now that you're a Nutcracker expert:

There are lots of funny flowers in this magical garden. Can you find these?

  • A "butter"-cup
  • A "tiger" lily
  • A "dandy"-lion
  • A black-eyed Susan
  • A "sun"-flower
  • "Two"-lips
  • A fox-"glove"
  • A snap-"dragon"
  • A bed of roses

