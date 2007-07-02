Christmas Games: Find Christmas Angels

" "

Everyone is aiming to be an angel during the Christmas season, so use these free printable Christmas games as some fun inspiration for parents and kids alike. Get your holiday spirit started as you search for Christmas angels in an assortment of settings.

These easy-to-use Christmas games provide plenty of options for play, as you can enlarge the image right on your computer screen, or download the game as a printable PDF for family fun anywhere. Each page offers a different selection of Christmas angels to search for -- and also includes some extra challenges for older kids or extremely clever youngsters.

Follow Grandma Angel's instructions to find all her angel helpers who have gathered for the cloud-sculpting competition.

Kids can see where angels go to school and help Emmett find the teacher angels in this Christmas game.

The angels' greenhouse is a busy place during the holiday season. Help them get the job done by finding their Christmas gardening tools.

Everyone loves to decorate the Christmas tree, but the angels have lost their ornaments. Help them get started when you find the Christmas ornaments in this printable game.

The angels' post office is packed! Follow their instructions to help find some extra-special Christmas presents.

The Nutcracker is another Christmas favorite in many families. Find the Nutcracker characters in the angels' production when you play this Christmas game.

Beautiful bells are ringing, and the angels are having a Christmas parade. Find all the bells when you join in the fun.

The angels are Santa's special friends, and they're helping him pack the sleigh. You can help too when you find just a few remaining gifts.

Look at all the goodies the chef angel has prepared for Christmas dinner! Find every last treat when you play this Christmas game.

Get started with a special message just for kids from Grandma Angel on the next page.

