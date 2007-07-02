Lifestyle
Family
Family Activities

Christmas Games: Find Christmas Angels

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Everyone is aiming to be an angel during the Christmas season, so use these free printable Christmas games as some fun inspiration for parents and kids alike. Get your holiday spirit started as you search for Christmas angels in an assortment of settings.

These easy-to-use Christmas games provide plenty of options for play, as you can enlarge the image right on your computer screen, or download the game as a printable PDF for family fun anywhere. Each page offers a different selection of Christmas angels to search for -- and also includes some extra challenges for older kids or extremely clever youngsters.

Follow Grandma Angel's instructions to find all her angel helpers who have gathered for the cloud-sculpting competition.

Kids can see where angels go to school and help Emmett find the teacher angels in this Christmas game.

The angels' greenhouse is a busy place during the holiday season. Help them get the job done by finding their Christmas gardening tools.

Everyone loves to decorate the Christmas tree, but the angels have lost their ornaments. Help them get started when you find the Christmas ornaments in this printable game.

The angels' post office is packed! Follow their instructions to help find some extra-special Christmas presents.

The Nutcracker is another Christmas favorite in many families. Find the Nutcracker characters in the angels' production when you play this Christmas game.

Beautiful bells are ringing, and the angels are having a Christmas parade. Find all the bells when you join in the fun.

The angels are Santa's special friends, and they're helping him pack the sleigh. You can help too when you find just a few remaining gifts.

Look at all the goodies the chef angel has prepared for Christmas dinner! Find every last treat when you play this Christmas game.

Get started with a special message just for kids from Grandma Angel on the next page.

Contents
  1. Find Grandma Angel
  2. Find Teacher Angels
  3. Find Christmas Gardening Tools
  4. Find the Christmas Ornaments
  5. Find Christmas Presents
  6. Find Nutcracker Characters
  7. Find Christmas Bells
  8. Find Christmas Gifts
  9. Find Christmas Dinner

Find Grandma Angel

Look for Grandma Angel and her helpers in this Christmas game.

These cute Christmas angels are bound to bring good cheer and help you and your family get into the holiday spirit. Guide your child to a special message from Grandma Angel below to get the game started.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even on the way to Grandma's house.

Christmas is almost here, and there’s a lot of work for us angels to do. But there’s still plenty of fun to be had by all. Angels have gathered from near and far for our annual Cloud Sculpting Contest. My job is to make sure all the sculptors sign in.

Can you find me, Grandma Angel, and the other angels who are getting into the Christmas spirit?

Feeling extra clever?

Some of the angels at the Cloud Sculpting Contest have found some pretty clever ways to use their halos. Try to find these unusual activities that include halos:

  • Ring toss
  • Juggling
  • A magic trick
  • Riding a bike with training wheels
  • Hula hooping
  • A gymnastics performance
  • A basketball slam dunk

Found all the cloud sculptors? Continue to the next page to learn a thing or two as you search for teacher angels.

Find Teacher Angels

Find Emmett, his angel friends, and their teachers at the Angel School.
Find Emmett, his angel friends, and their teachers at the Angel School.

Even angels look forward to Christmas vacation! Searching for students and teachers at the Angel School with this fun Christmas game will help everyone pass the time until Christmas vacation arrives. Begin by having the kids take a look at the special message from Emmett Angel below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even on the way to school.

Hello there! My name’s Emmett the angel, and I’m on my way to school. It’s the last day before Christmas vacation, and it’s hard to say who’s more excited -- the students or the teachers. I do know one thing, though, I can’t wait for that final bell to ring! See if you can find me in this crowd and then look for some of my favorite people at the school.

If you're extra observant:

You may have noticed that some of the students at the Angel School brought some things to play with after school. See if you can find them all:

  • A baseball and bat
  • A football
  • A water pistol
  • Two jump ropes
  • Roller skates
  • Three bicycles
  • A skateboard
  • A pogo stick

Ready for the next challenge? Visit the angels' greenhouse and help them find their gardening tools on the next page.

Find Christmas Gardening Tools

Search high and low in the greenhouse to find the angels' tools.
Search high and low in the greenhouse to find the angels' tools.

Gardening is a busy job, and the angels need your help! Visit the angels' greenhouse and help them find their gardening tools in this fun Christmas game. A special note below from the angels themselves will help you know what to do.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere you'd like.

The angels’ greenhouse is always a busy place, but things really heat up at this time of year. Holly, mistletoe, Christmas trees -- we have to work extra hard to meet the holiday demand. Give us a hand by finding these special Christmas gardening tools that we need to take care of our plants.

For a challenge to grow on:

See if you can find these very strange plants at the angels' greenhouse.

  • Fox "glove"
  • "Weeping" willows
  • "Egg"plant
  • "Sun" flower
  • Tu "lips"
  • "Clinging" vine
  • Snap "dragon"
  • "Box" wood tree

Help the angels gather their Christmas ornaments for the holiday season on the next page.

Find the Christmas Ornaments

Find all the ornaments to make the angels' Christmas tree beautiful.
Find all the ornaments to make the angels' Christmas tree beautiful.

Decorating the Christmas tree is a favorite holiday tradition for families and angels alike. But it's hard to start the excitement when you can't find the ornaments. Help the Littlest Angels start their decorating ceremony by finding their ornaments in this Christmas game. Show your kids the special note from Jack below so they'll know what to do.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play around your own Christmas tree.

Hi, my name is Jack. Welcome to the Littlest Angel Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Everyone is here to join in, but we don’t have all the ornaments. My job is to gather them up. Maybe you could help. Find me first, and then find all the missing ornaments.

Congratulations!

You found all the ornaments at the Christmas tree lighting. Now see if you can find these different lights:

  • A flashlight
  • A traffic light
  • A camera flash
  • A lightning bug
  • A lighted miner’s hat
  • A lantern
  • A "light" sleeper
  • Two spotlights

Next on the list to find is everyone's favorite: the Christmas presents! Continue to the next page to help the angels get their gifts in order.

Find Christmas Presents

Find the very important packages at this very busy post office.
Find the very important packages at this very busy post office.

The angels' post office is swamped -- probably like the one in your neighborhood -- as they help everyone send Christmas cards and gifts to family and friends. The angels could use some help to stay on top of their tasks. Point the little angels at your house to the message below so they can get started.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play wherever you'd like.

It’s almost Christmas and lots of people are wrapping and sending last-minute gifts and letters to loved ones. We have to work around the clock to keep up. Help us out by finding these special packages.

Have all the Christmas presents sorted out?

See if you can locate these letters and mail-related things at the angels’ post office.

  • A "chain" letter
  • A Christmas "seal"
  • A "dead" letter
  • A Dear John letter
  • "Fan" mail
  • A "letterhead"
  • A scarlet letter
  • Love letters

If you've seen The Nutcracker, you'll have an edge in this next Christmas game. On the next page, the angels rehearse for their production and need some help.

Find Nutcracker Characters

Help the angels prepare their production of The Nutcracker.
Help the angels prepare their production of The Nutcracker.

The angels are putting together a performance of The Nutcracker -- a Christmas favorite for so many families. Enjoy the angels and The Nutcracker as you work to find all the characters in the angels' production. A special message from Lacey, the star of the show, is waiting for your children just below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play in the car, around the kitchen table, or any place you'd like.

We’re getting ready to put on a production of The Nutcracker. I never knew a Christmas play was so much work! The stagehands, the actors, the musicians, and everybody else are all working together, and we’re having fun, too. My name is Lacey, and I’ll be playing Marie, the star of the show. See if you can find me, and then find these other characters that appear in the story.

How smart is your sweet tooth?

The theater where the angels are performing The Nutcracker was just filled with all kinds of sweets. Find these candy canes at the rehearsal:

  • Sandbag candy canes
  • A candy cane tollbooth
  • Hair-curling candy canes
  • Candy cane salad spoons
  • A candy cane conductor’s baton
  • A candy cane sword
  • A candy cane flute
  • Candy cane bait

What's that beautiful ringing? The Christmas angels are having a parade. Find their many bells in the printable game on the next page.

Find Christmas Bells

Join the fun of the angels' Christmas parade.
Join the fun of the angels' Christmas parade.

The angels are celebrating the season with a Christmas parade. Bells are ringing, people are singing, and you and your kids should join in the fun! Guide your kids toward the special message just for them below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play wherever you'd like.

Bands, floats, balloons -- isn’t it great!? There’s nothing like a parade for bringing people together, even on a cold day like today. Come join the angel parade, and see if you can find all the bells that are ringing in the Christmas season.

Think you might be brrrr-illiant?

Think you might be brrrr-illiant?

The day of the parade was so cold that everyone was wearing whatever kind of hat they could find to keep warm. See if you can find these unusual kinds of hats:

  • A sailor cap
  • A hard hat
  • A red and yellow derby
  • A blue and yellow top hat
  • A Viking’s helmet
  • A coonskin cap
  • A ten-gallon hat
  • A sombrero

Santa and the angels are loading his sleigh on the next page. Help them find a few more Christmas gifts in the next fun Christmas game.

Find Christmas Gifts

Christmas Eve is coming, so help Santa and the angels pack the sleigh.
Christmas Eve is coming, so help Santa and the angels pack the sleigh.

The angels even have a special connection with Santa himself, and they've traveled to the North Pole to help him pack the sleigh. Your little elves can help too when they play this fun Christmas game. A special message from Santa Claus below will tell them what to do.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play while you're waiting for Santa to arrive.

The North Pole is a busy place this time of year. This is Santa, and my angel friends have dropped by to help me get ready for my big trip on Christmas Eve. The gifts are all being wrapped and loaded, but a few of them have been misplaced. Can you find me and then find these gifts that haven’t been wrapped yet?

Need another challenge?

Not all the helpers at the North Pole are doing their work. Can you find some who have taken a break from their chores to do something else?

  • A "polo" bear
  • A sun-worshipping bear
  • A fishing angel
  • A skiing penguin
  • Angels in a snowball fight
  • An ice-skating angel
  • A napping elf
  • Mrs. Claus on a snowmobile

Help the angels find their favorite Christmas treats to eat as they sit down to dinner on the next page.

Find Christmas Dinner

Christmas dinner is almost ready. What will the angels be eating?
Christmas dinner is almost ready. What will the angels be eating?

The chef angel has been working away to prepare everyone's favorite treats to eat at Christmas. Whether the little helpers at your house need an activity while the chef works, or your family needs some fun to have together, this Christmas game is just right. Guide your kids to the instructions below the picture so they can get started.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play while you're waiting for dinner -- even if the meal is a car ride away.

Family, friends, food, and fun! Christmas dinner has got to be the best meal of the year, even though it is a lot of work. Explore this picture and first find the chef angel. Then find the special holiday treats she prepared.

Hungry for more?

The angels at the Christmas dinner love to sing after their meal. See if you can find these Christmas carol items back at the party.

  • Two turtle doves
  • A red-nosed reindeer
  • A little drum
  • An old silk hat
  • A curly-haired doll
  • Dad’s Christmas tie
  • A "Harold" angel
  • A one-horse open sleigh

By the time you've found all the angels' missing items, Christmas will practically be here! Happy holidays and happy searching.

