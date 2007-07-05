Lifestyle
Family
Family Activities

Christmas Games: Find Santa Claus

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Christmas Image Gallery Find Santa Claus in all sorts of settings when you play these fun, free printable Christmas games. See more Christmas pictures.
Nothing signifies Christmas in the mind of a child like Santa Claus, so your kids will be delighted to prepare for the holiday by finding Santa -- and getting to know more about him via special messages just for them -- with these free printable Christmas games.

These easy-to-use Christmas games provide plenty of options for play, as you can enlarge the image and search for Santa right on your computer screen, or you can choose to download the game as a printable PDF for family fun anywhere.

Each page offers a personal message from Santa and a colorful scene to explore while searching for the man himself -- and also includes some extra challenges for older kids or clever little elves.

Get the kids inspired for your own Christmas decorating projects when together you find Santa crafts, as well as Santa himself, at a holiday craft show.

Santa spends time in the toy stores to see what parents are buying. Kids can find him there with this free printable game, as well as help find lost children.

Santa Claus loves to visit with good little children at the shopping mall -- and there are lots of other things to see and do there. Find Santa and some crazy Christmas shoppers in this Christmas game.

As the big night draws near, Santa and the elves must work harder and harder in their workshop. See if you can find Santa Claus and the toys he's getting ready to deliver.

Ever wondered how other households prepare for Santa's arrival? Here's your chance to peek as you find Santa Claus and several Christmas Eve classics.

If you have a sweet tooth and are up for a challenge, this Christmas game -- which asks you to find Santa Claus and some special candy canes -- is just for you.

How do mermaids get their Christmas gifts? Santa takes a trip under the ocean. Find Santa Claus and lots of silly sea stuff when you peek at an underwater world.

Wrapping Christmas gifts is a challenge even for Santa Claus. Find him hard at work to get Mrs. Claus's gift wrapped in this Christmas printable game.

Mrs. Claus wants Santa to stay in shape, so she sends him to the ski slopes. Find Santa Claus, as well as silly skiers and skaters, with this fun, free Christmas game.

How many ways can you make a Santa? Check out an assortment of Santa crafts and find the man himself in the Christmas game on the next page.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Contents
  1. Find Santa Crafts
  2. Find the Lost Children
  3. Find Crazy Christmas Shoppers
  4. Find Santa&#39;s Toys
  5. Find Christmas Eve Classics
  6. Find Candy Canes
  7. Find Silly Sea Stuff
  8. Find Christmas Gift Wrap
  9. Find Santa&#39;s Skiers

Find Santa Crafts

It's craft show chaos! How many Santas can you find?
Get the whole family inspired for Christmas decorating with this fun, free Christmas printable game that takes kids to what may be a familiar holiday setting: the craft show.

Santa says: Everyone loves to decorate for Christmas! And of course, "yours truly" appears in many wonderful decorations. Check out this craft show -- I'm a hot item this year!

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even passing the time in a craft show booth.

See if you can find Santa in all these crafts -- and don't forget to find the real Santa, too!

If you're extra crafty:

Grab your wallet and head back into to craft show! Can you find these silly things?

  • A runaway gingerbread man
  • A "door" prize
  • A pickpocket plant
  • Paul Bunyan's mom
  • A pig in a blanket
  • Pinocchio
  • A real fruit cake
  • A vampire

Next you can join the search for Santa Claus -- and some lost children -- at a very busy toy store.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find the Lost Children

Everyone has waited until the last minute to do their shopping. Can you find the lost children?
It's a big decision to determine what you want for Christmas, and sometimes serious toy store contemplation is required. Then there's the mystery of how Santa Claus always knows just what to bring (which he solves below in a special message just for kids). Good little children can think over their potential present options as they search for Santa in a crowded toy store with this free printable Christmas game.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere. It can even keep kids occupied while you're shopping!

Santa says: How do I know not to bring you the same toys your parents are giving you? I visit toy stores and watch what people buy!

Toy stores are almost as busy as Santa's workshop at the North Pole, and kids are always getting lost there. First, try to find Santa Claus. Then see if you can find the lost children.

Think you know where everything is now?

Then please help the lost children find their matching parents:

  • Bobby the Kid's dad
  • Mini-Muscles' dad
  • Drummond Bugle's dad
  • I. Wright Ticketts' mom
  • Lil' Topknot's mom
  • Mona Lisa's dad
  • Chuckles' and Giggles' parents
  • Presto's parents
  • Hi Long Leggs' parents

Didn't find everything you need at the toy store? Santa Claus is off to the shopping mall next. Continue to the next page to see if you can find him there.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Crazy Christmas Shoppers

The mall is a madhouse! Where has Santa gone on his break?
If the toy store wasn't crowded enough, the shopping mall is definitely a crazy place around Christmas time. Not only is there lots to buy, there are lots of funny things to see. Kids will find Santa Claus and several crazy Christmas shoppers, too, in this free printable Christmas game.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even at the mall.

Santa says: One of my favorite things about Christmas is that I get to visit with girls and boys who come to see me at shopping malls.

Shopping malls can be pretty crazy at Christmas. Santa Claus is taking a break right now. Can you find him? Can you find the crazy Christmas shoppers, too?

If you're an expert people-watcher...

Things are really hopping at the shopping mall! Go back and find these other crazy things:

  • A bunny wearing people slippers
  • A tortoise racing a hare
  • Music soothing the savage beast
  • A jealous musician
  • An indoor snowfall
  • Dorothy's ruby slippers
  • The Three Little Pigs

As Christmas gets closer, Santa Claus must spend his time in his workshop. See how busy it is there on the next page.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Santa&#39;s Toys

There's a lot of activity in Santa's workshop. Can you find him hard at work?
As Christmas draws near, Santa Claus spends more and more time in his workshop. Your kids can share their excitement as they find Santa hard at work, as well as all the toys he's preparing to deliver. Direct them to a special message from Santa below to get started.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere. Use this Christmas game to keep your little elves occupied while you work in your Christmas workshop!

Santa says: Christmas is only a few days away. And if you think it is busy at your house, you should see my workshop!

Do you think Santa Claus will be ready for his Christmas Eve ride? After you find him, help Santa find the toys he needs to fill his sack. Be sure to check the list twice!

When Santa is all ready to go...

Take a closer look at Santa's workshop to find these funny things:

  • A giant pan of Christmas cookies
  • An elf tied to the train tracks
  • A dog stealing a dolly
  • A mouse running up a clock
  • An elf who's the "target" of a prank
  • A cowboy riding a reindeer
  • railroad "block"-ade

What happens at your house on Christmas Eve? Find Santa Claus and see how others prepare for Christmas on the next page.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Christmas Eve Classics

Look at all the late-night activity! Can you find Santa in this scene?
Ever wondered what's happening in other houses while waiting for Santa to arrive? Here's a chance for you and your family to peek and find out. Kids can find Santa Claus, as well as Christmas Eve classics, in this free printable Christmas game. Get them started with a special message from Santa Claus below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even while waiting for Santa to arrive. (But remember -- he can't come until you're asleep!)

Santa says: 'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through these houses, people were still up, including some mouses! Well, this isn't exactly the way my favorite poem goes, but my way is more realistic.

See if you can find Santa Claus, and then see if you can spot the Christmas Eve classics.

Still not sleepy?

Take another look at the houses in this Night Before Christmas scene. Can you find these other funny things?

  • Grandma got run over by a reindeer
  • A Frantic Dad
  • A Sudsy "Santa"
  • A "cool" dog house
  • A cat burglar
  • A snowman who's out of this world

Mmmmm! Candy canes are a Christmas favorite, and they're red and white -- just like Santa's suit. See what you find on a visit to a candy cane factory on the next page.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Candy Canes

Search for Santa and some special candy canes in this sea of minty sugar.
Candy canes and Santa Claus have the same color scheme, so finding Santa and some special candy canes is an extra challenge in this free printable Christmas game. Make sure your kids are up to the task by having them read the message from Santa below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even while waiting for Santa to arrive.

Santa says: I was almost finished with my Christmas Eve deliveries when I ran out of candy canes! What's a jolly old elf to do? Then I remembered an all-night candy cane factory. They loaded up my sleigh in just minutes -- and gave me some rejects for free!

Just because they're a strange shape doesn't mean they don't taste good! Can you find the funny-shaped candy canes? And can you find Santa Claus?

If you still have a sweet tooth...

Go back to the candy cane factory and look for these things:

  • A sweet snowman
  • A candy cane rapper
  • A candy cane napper
  • A guy with ants in his pants
  • A worker carried away by his job
  • A worker whose bubble hasn't burst

Did you know Santa makes underwater deliveries too? Find him in the ocean on the next page!

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Silly Sea Stuff

Who knew Santa was such a swimmer? Find him under the water in this free Christmas printable game.
Not only does Santa's sleigh soar through the sky, he takes an annual trip down under as well. Your kids will have an undersea adventure -- in the middle of winter! -- when they search for Santa Claus in the ocean. Direct them to the message from Santa below to get started.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even while cruising across the sea.

Advertisement

Santa says: Most people think I only fly through the air to deliver Christmas gifts. The mermaids, mermen, and other sea creatures will tell you differently. In fact, I swim so well, they think I'm one of them!

Can you find Santa Claus in this watery scene -- as well as some other silly sea stuff?

Think you might be a sea creature too?

Dive back into the ocean, and see if you can find these other funny things:

  • A seahorse race
  • An oyster bed
  • A "cave" with an appetite
  • The Good Ship Lollipop
  • Three men in a tub
  • A hotdog surfer
  • A gold miner
  • A school of fish

Before the fun of unwrapping a present, it has to be wrapped. See how Santa gets his gifts wrapped, and find the wrapping tools you'll need, on the next page.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Christmas Gift Wrap

View Enlarged ImageFind Santa Claus amidst a flurry of gift wrap with this free printable Christmas game.

Few things take more time at Christmas than getting that mound of gifts transformed into neatly wrapped presents... but what's more fun than ripping the paper off? Even Santa Claus struggles to get his own gifts wrapped, as you and your kids will discover in this fun, free printable Christmas game. Get kids started with a message from Santa below.

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere. Consider using it to keep prying eyes occupied while you wrap gifts in your workshop.

Advertisement

Santa says: I had "wrapped up" my Christmas Eve rounds, when I realized I hadn't wrapped my gift to Mrs. Claus yet! I stopped off at Worldwide Gift Wrap, Inc. to see if they could help me out. Boy, were they busy!

Santa decided to wrap Mrs. Claus's fuzzy slippers himself, but can you see him in this crazy scene? After you find Santa Claus, see if you can find these things that will help him wrap his gift. (Hint: They're the things you'll need to help wrap Christmas gifts at your own house!)

Have this Christmas game all wrapped up?

Not so fast! Go back to Worldwide Gift Wrap, Inc. and find these other silly things:

  • A magic carpet
  • Two boxers who are not people
  • A Christmas "spirit"
  • A swingin' monkey
  • A pair of boxer shorts
  • A very large gift with a trunk
  • A boxed bicycle
  • A "card" game

With all the presents delivered, Santa celebrates with some skiing. Continue to the next page to see if you can spot him on the slopes.

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

Find Santa&#39;s Skiers

So many people are enjoying the ice and snow. Can you spot Santa in the crowd?
With the gifts delivered and the pressure off, Santa decides to hit the ski slopes -- at the recommendation of Mrs. Claus, of course. The skiers and skaters at your house can have fun right along with Santa as they explore this snowy scene. The message from Santa Claus below will get them started.  

When you're ready to play, you can enlarge the image on your computer screen and start the fun right away, or you can download this free printable Christmas game as a PDF and play anywhere -- even alongside the slopes. 

Santa says: Mrs. Claus thinks I've put on a little weight lately. She suggested I take up skiing and skating. The ski lessons were fun, but it went downhill after that!

After you find Santa Claus, see if you can find the other silly skiers and skaters.

Ready for the Olympics? 

Then bundle up and hit the ski slopes again! This time look for these silly things:

  •  The Abominable Snowman
  •  A sunbather
  •  An angel
  •  The Easter Bunny
  •  A Cowboy ...
  •  ...And his horse
  •  A hotdog skier
  •  A high chair

If you've finished all these Christmas games, you must be an expert at spotting Santa! Be sure to keep an eye out for him when Christmas Eve comes to your house. Merry Christmas!

Looking for more Christmas fun? See:

