How to Throw a Superhero Birthday Party

Looking for a birthday party theme that will let young imaginations soar? You can't go wrong if you plan a superhero-centered fete. This theme's a sure-fire winner because it appeals to both boys and girls, and a range of ages.
After all, superheroes exhibit unique skills, wear colorful costumes and save the world with great regularity. It's the perfect triad for a birthday party that's easy to plan and even easier for your guests to remember in the months that follow.
And, unlike tamer themes, a superhero birthday party lends itself to action-packed games and other activities -- none of which require you to empty your child's college savings account in order to accomplish. Whew!
Armed with a superhero theme, the logistics simply fall into line, beginning with a few ideas for party invitations on the next page.
