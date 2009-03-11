10 Cute Cupcake Ideas for Kids' Birthday Parties

" " Who says cones can only be used for ice cream? iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

One of the trendiest cupcake concepts we found combines the fun of cupcakes and ice cream without the drippy mess. There's no ice cream required (unless you want it on the side, of course), and making the tasty treat is easier than it sounds.

What you need:

cake mix

a box of flat-bottomed ice cream cones

frosting

decorations of your choosing

Prepare the cake mix as you normally would. Instead of filling the cups of a muffin pan, fill each cone about half full with cake batter, and stand each one in the muffin pan cups.

Here's the easy part: the cake bakes right inside the cone. Just cool, decorate and enjoy!