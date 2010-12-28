5 Princess Birthday Party Ideas

" " We'll help you plan a party fit for a princess. Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

All it takes is a glance around the average princess gown-laden neighborhood to realize that dreams of love, hope and riches are alive and well in the hearts of girls everywhere.

Our obsession with royalty is nothing new. In fact, it's a tale as old as time (that's a "Beauty and the Beast" reference, for you princess-challenged readers). Princess Diana's wedding was probably one of the most photographed and documented events in modern history, and her son's wedding to Kate Middleton is currently poised to have a similar impact on society, if media coverage is any indication. Animated fairy tales like "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty" and "The Little Mermaid" have long fascinated girls of all ages. To sum it up, the princess trend doesn't seem to be losing steam anytime soon.

Advertisement

If you have a daughter, chances are you'll be planning a princess-themed birthday party sometime in the near future. Maybe your event won't be watched on a worldwide scale, but it can be special enough to please the only person who really matters: your little princess. Here are five ideas to make her birthday party a real royal event.