10 Theme Ideas for Events

" " The 1920s were arguably the most glamorous years of the 20th century, so dressing up in the fashions of the era is a fun way to spice up a formal dinner party. Allison Michael Orenstein/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

From the invitations to the goodie bags, the best way to enhance any event is to tie it all together with a central theme. Whether the inspiration for your soiree stems from a book or a decade in history, choosing a theme is a great way to make your party unique.

Depending on a variety of factors, some themes are applicable to several different kinds of get-togethers while others are more specific to a particular group or occasion. To help you craft the perfect party the next time you're planning an event, here are 10 theme ideas that are sure to get guests in the spirit to have a good time, regardless if they're there to promote a charitable cause or celebrate your birthday.

Advertisement

Read the next page to learn how sparkly vampires and teen magicians could play a role at your kid's (or your) next birthday party.