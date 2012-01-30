10 Tips for Hosting an Elegant Christmas Party

Who doesn't love a party where Aunt Agnes drinks too much Budweiser and starts burping the alphabet? But sometimes the holiday season calls for a more sophisticated affair where guests arrive dressed for dinner and American lager isn't on the drink menu.
Elegant and upscale pretty much go hand in hand, and although the craftiest of hostesses can do elegant on a budget, you should probably plan to drop a little dough on your sophisticated soiree. Here are 10 tips for hosting the most elegant of Christmas parties.
Advertisement