How to Host a Gala Event

Today, it seems like everyone has a cause. And what better way to raise money for your cause than with a gala event? Gala events usually include dinner, dancing, entertainment, and silent auctions or raffles, sometimes packaged around some type of theme.
If you think this type of event is something you might want to pull together for your favorite charity, there's a wealth of info you'll need to get started. And one of the first things you'll need to do is round up a group of friends or volunteers from your charity to help you pull it all together. The committee is essential to planning, because a gala event is much too involved to be a one-person task. Plus the group aspect of the committee adds to the fun -- you basically get to plan a big party with a group of people who are passionate about the same cause as you.
