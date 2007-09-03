Mother's Day Activities

Mother's Day activities include tasty treats.
Mother's Day is a special day honoring mothers. It's celebrated in different ways and on different days throughout the world, but the United States celebrates this holiday on the second Sunday in May. In addition to gift-giving, this holiday begs time spent together, so celebrate with Mother's Day activities for kids that the whole family can enjoy.

The first Mother's Day was celebrated in Grafton, West Virginia, on May 10, 1908; however, President Woodrow Wilson didn't declare the first national Mother's Day until 1914.

In this article, you'll find ways to celebrate and honor the special women in your life. Explore the following pages for more Mother's Day fun.

Magic Mom Paperweight

Create a glittery gift that mom can use at home or in the office. Show your mom how much you appreciate her with a personalized paperweight.

Chocolate Spoons

If your mom loves sweets, she'll love this gift. These delicious treats are great for stirring into coffee.

Sentimental Journey

Colored Candle-holder

This pretty candle-holder will light up mom's day. Learn how to create this special gift for mom.

Cookie Bouquet

Instead of buying mom flowers, make her a yummy cookie bouquet. Learn how to make a sweet bouquet for a sweet mom.

Golden Jewelry

Test your skills -- and thrill mom -- with hand-made jewelry. Learn how to create adornments for your adoring mother.

Mom and Me Book

Share special memories with your mother. Find out how to create a special book about you and mom.

Beautiful Baths

Treat mom to a relaxing, sweet-smelling bath. Learn how to make homemade bath salts that mom will love to use again and again.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Continue to the next page to learn how to create a special paperweight for mom.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Magic Mom Paperweight for Kids

A personalized Magic Mom paperweight.
Mother's Day activities are fun for kids to do -- and mom will truly appreciate the effort. This Magic Mom snow globe paperweight activity for kids is a great gift for the home or the office, and mom will treasure this glittery scene forever!

What You'll Need:

Small wide-mouth clear jar with lid

Small china or plastic figure of a woman

Other waterproof figures or trinkets (including fake gems, shells, rocks, etc.) Waterproof glue

Glycerin or mineral oil

Water

Glitter

Tablespoon

Super glue

Snow globes are popular any time of the year. Make one for mom that is full of glittering magic dust instead of snow.

Glue a small figure of a woman onto the inside of your jar. Glue on other tiny, waterproof figures to personalize the scene: How about mom's favorite cat or dog? Or a small shell or rock from a family vacation? Fake jewels are nice, too. So are miniature plastic trees or flowers that can be found at most hobby or craft shops.

Use your imagination to put "mom" in an interesting and colorful scene. When the glue has dried, fill the jar with mineral oil or glycerin with a small bit of water added.

Finish by adding a tablespoon of colored or silver glitter. Screw the top on tightly (have an adult use the super glue to keep the lid on).

Shake up the magic dust -- this gift will really show your mother how much you appreciate the magic she makes for you all year long.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. On the next page, learn how to make delicious chocolate spoons that mom can use in her coffee.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Chocolate Spoons for Kids

A chocolate spoon sweetens mom's coffee in the morning.
There are a number of Mother's Day activities for kids to choose from to make the day special, but these chocolate spoons will make her day even sweeter! Surprise her with one at breakfast time -- mom will love to stir her coffee with a chocolate spoon.

What You'll Need:

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

11/2 teaspoons solid shortening

Mixing spoon

Measuring spoons and cup

2 plastic spoons

Microwave-safe cup

Drinking glasses

Plastic bags

Ribbon

Have an adult help you with this project.

Pour the chips into the microwave-safe cup. Add the shortening. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir, and continue to microwave for 30 seconds or until the chips are melted. Stir thoroughly.

If you don't have a microwave, melt the chocolate in the top of a double boiler on the stove.

When all the chocolate has melted, use the mixing spoon to coat the chocolate on the front and back of the plastic spoons. Only coat the spoon part, not the handle.

Carefully place the plastic spoon on the rim of a drinking glass to dry. It will probably take about 10 minutes for the chocolate to harden.

When the spoons are ready, put them in a plastic bag and tie them with a ribbon. These spoons are best when freshly made.

Surprise mom by placing them next to her coffee cup on Mother's Day morning.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. On the next page, learn how to create a sentimental journey for mom with an original poem.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Sentimental Journey Activity for Kids

Tell mom how much you love her -- in an original poem! This Sentimental Journal kids craft is a Mother's Day activity will make mom cry tears of joy because it's truly a gift from the heart.

What You'll Need:

Family photo albums or videotapes

White or colored paper

Markers

Look through family photo albums or watch videotapes of family celebrations and trips to remember special events you shared with mom. This is a great way to get inspiration for a Mother's Day poem.

Tell her how special an experience was because she was there to share it with you.

Ask yourself: What has mom meant to me? Has she done things for me that no one else has? What do I especially love about her?

Think of how happy her smile makes you, how warm and comforting it feels to be hugged by her. Does she help you with your homework? Play games with you? Cook your favorite foods?

Your poem does not have to rhyme. A good poem is full of feelings and words that create lively, colorful pictures in the mind of the reader.

Write your poem on colored paper, and draw pictures to go with it.

When you're finished, have mom take a seat and give her a live poetry reading.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Go to the next page to learn how to create a colored candle-holder.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Colored Candle-holder for Kids

A colored candle-holder shines a light on your mom.
Mother's Day activities are fun for kids to do -- and your mother will truly appreciate the effort. Light up Mother's Day with this pretty colored candle-holder for kids. Make one or a few to place in different rooms of the house.

What You'll Need:

Jar that votive candle will fit in

Cardboard

Pencil

Scissors

Tape

Colored nail polish

Salt

Ribbon

Scented votive candle

Wash and dry a small, empty jar.

Draw and cut out a small stencil in the shape of a heart or some other pretty design from the cardboard. Make sure your stencil fits on the jar.

Tape the stencil down, and use mom's favorite color nail polish (with permission!) to paint inside the stencil.

Sprinkle salt over the wet polish to make it sparkle when it dries. You may want to paint a design around the whole jar or only the front and back. Be sure to let each side dry thoroughly before you turn the glass over.

When the polish is dry, un-tape the stencil. Tie a colored ribbon around the neck of the jar, and put a small scented candle inside.

Make several candle-holders, and put them on the table as a centerpiece to add a fragrant scent to your Mother's Day meal.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Continue to the next page to learn how to create a delicious cookie bouquet.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Cookie Bouquet for Kids

A bouquet of cookies smells just as sweet.
Some Mother's Day activities are fun for kids to do, but this one is fun and yummy. The whole family will want to help make this cookie bouquet -- so they could lick the bowl afterwords.

Is your mother one sweet cookie? Then show her.

What You'll Need:

Tube of refrigerated cookie dough

Bamboo skewers

A cookie sheet

Nonstick cooking spray

Florist tape

Artificial leaves

Ribbons

Florist foam

Pick your mother's favorite kind of cookie dough from the tubes of uncooked dough at the grocery store. You can find bamboo skewers in the housewares department. You can find florist foam, florist tape, artificial leaves, and ribbons at a crafts store.

Spray the cookie pan with nonstick spray. Cut the cookie dough into 1-inch-thick slices; you can shape the cookies into flower shapes if you'd like.

Push a bamboo skewer point first into the bottom of each cookie. The skewer should go in about 1-1/2 inches.

Bake the cookies according to directions. Let the cookies cool on the pan.

When cool, use a spatula to lift them off the pan. Wrap the bamboo skewer with florist tape, and decorate them with ribbons. Stick the ends of the stems into the florist foam. Cover the foam with artificial leaves.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Continue to the next page to learn how to create something any woman would love -- beautiful golden jewelry.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Golden Jewelry for Kids

Make fancy jewelry for mom.
Mother's Day activities and crafts are fun for kids, and mom loves to see all the love that the kids put into the projects. These golden jewelry pins take patience for kids to make, but mom's expression will be worth it. She'll also have fun matching the pins with her outfits and showing them off to friends and family.

What You'll Need:

Animal crackers

Oval or oblong crackers

White acrylic spray paint

Small paintbrushes

Sealer

Gold acrylic paint

Glue

Pin backs

Cool-temp glue gun

Pick an animal cracker and an oval cracker for the backing. Brush away all loose crumbs and salt from the front and back of the crackers.

Have a grownup spray paint one side of the crackers white. When dry, have the adult spray paint the other side. The crackers should be completely white.

Paint sealer on the back of the crackers to seal them. Let them dry. Turn them over to seal the top and sides. Let them dry.

Paint the animal and the oval cracker with golden acrylic paint. When dry, glue the animal cracker to the middle of the oval cracker. After the glue has dried, add another coat of gold paint.

When the paint is completely dry, seal it by painting it with a thick coat of sealer. When the sealer is dry, have an adult help you glue the pin to the back.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Check out the next page to learn how to create a special book about you and mom.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Mom and Me Book for Kids

Mom and Me Book Mother's Day Craft
Some Mother's Day activities and crafts that kids can create will bring tears of joy to Mom's eyes, and the Mom and Me Book for kids is one of them. Make a book all about you and Mom. Decorate it, fill it with thoughts, and paste pictures of you and Mom inside. It's a great way to always remember how important you are to each other.

What You'll Need:

25 small brown paper bags

Scissors

Iron

Two 9-inch squares heavy cardboard

Pencil

Metal ruler

Clear plastic tape

Wrapping paper

White glue

Hole punch

2 clothespins

Markers

Along a seam, cut a side of a bag to the bottom. Cut the bottom off the bag. Repeat for all bags. Unfold the bags to make squares. Trim the bags to the size of the cardboard (9-inch squares).

Have an adult help you iron the bags with a cool iron to make them flat.

Draw a line 1 inch from an edge of each of the cardboard squares. Use the edge of the ruler to bend the cardboard along the line.

Bend it back and forth, until it works like a paper hinge. Put a strip of plastic tape on each side of the cardboard covering the hinge.

Glue wrapping paper on the cardboard. Punch a hole in the 1-inch section of your covers 2 inches from the top of the book, and another hole 2 inches from the bottom. Punch holes to match in the cut ends of the paper bags.

Stack all the bags between the covers and clamp them with the clothespins. Thread the ribbon from the inside to the outside of the cover. Tie ribbon in a knot, and make a bow.

Write a title on the front cover, and decorate it. Fill it with thoughts and pictures of Mom.

Mother's Day is all about showing Mom how much you love and appreciate her. Go to the next page to learn how to make homemade bath salts -- Mom will love the fresh, relaxing scents after a busy day.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

Beautiful Baths Activity for Kids

Mother's Day activities and crafts are fun for kids to create, and mom can use this craft gift over and over. Mom will love to relax in a beautiful bath after a busy day. Use her favorite flavorings and colors in the bath salts, and personalize the envelopes with drawings of mom's favorite things.

What You'll Need:

4 tablespoons baking soda

Bowl

Food flavorings (almond, mint, orange, or vanilla)

Food coloring

Spoon

Markers

Envelopes

Your Mom will thank you again and again for these wonderful homemade bath salts.

Put the baking soda in a bowl, and mix in a few drops of flavoring and a few drops of food coloring. Mix them together with a spoon until all the ingredients are well-blended.

Choose colors that go well with the flavors, such as green food coloring with mint flavoring, and orange food coloring with orange flavoring.

Name the different bath salts you create (Sweet Vanilla Dream or Minty Refresher), and write the names on the envelopes.

Decorate the envelopes with pictures of mom's favorite things and other pretty pictures. Fill the envelopes with the bath salts.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS:

Magic Mom Paperweight by Lisa Lerner, Kersten HamiltonChocolate Spoons by Lisa Lerner, Kersten HamiltonSentimental Journey by Lisa Lerner, Kersten HamiltonColored Candle-holder by Lisa Lerner, Kersten HamiltonCookie Bouquet by Lisa Lerner, Kersten HamiltonGolden Jewelry by Lisa Lerner, Kersten Hamilton

