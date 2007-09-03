" " Mother's Day activities include tasty treats.

Mother's Day is a special day honoring mothers. It's celebrated in different ways and on different days throughout the world, but the United States celebrates this holiday on the second Sunday in May. In addition to gift-giving, this holiday begs time spent together, so celebrate with Mother's Day activities for kids that the whole family can enjoy.

The first Mother's Day was celebrated in Grafton, West Virginia, on May 10, 1908; however, President Woodrow Wilson didn't declare the first national Mother's Day until 1914.

In this article, you'll find ways to celebrate and honor the special women in your life. Explore the following pages for more Mother's Day fun.

Magic Mom Paperweight

Create a glittery gift that mom can use at home or in the office. Show your mom how much you appreciate her with a personalized paperweight.

Chocolate Spoons

If your mom loves sweets, she'll love this gift. These delicious treats are great for stirring into coffee.

Colored Candle-holder

This pretty candle-holder will light up mom's day. Learn how to create this special gift for mom.

Cookie Bouquet

Instead of buying mom flowers, make her a yummy cookie bouquet. Learn how to make a sweet bouquet for a sweet mom.

Golden Jewelry

Test your skills -- and thrill mom -- with hand-made jewelry. Learn how to create adornments for your adoring mother.

Mom and Me Book

Share special memories with your mother. Find out how to create a special book about you and mom.

Beautiful Baths

Treat mom to a relaxing, sweet-smelling bath. Learn how to make homemade bath salts that mom will love to use again and again.

Mother's Day is all about showing mom how much you love and appreciate her. Continue to the next page to learn how to create a special paperweight for mom.

