Mother's Day Crafts

This Mother's Day skip the flowers and make mom a crafty gift she can enjoy all year long.
Mother's Day is special day for honoring mothers. Many countries, including the US, celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May.

On this day it is a tradition to give mothers gifts to show them how special they are; some of the best gifts are handmade.In this article you'll find wonderful handmade gifts that your mother will be sure to appreciate. Check out the following pages for some great gifts you can make.

Clean Hands Dish

Mom will love this gift that keeps everyone clean.

Roll-up Roses

Create a beautiful bouquet of roses that will stay smelling sweet and never wilt.

Breakfast Bouquet

Cozy Cases

This thoughtful gift is perfect for the mom with glasses.

Mom 'n' Me Book

A special album with pictures and thoughts is a gift your mother will always cherish.

Loved-One Locket

With this sentimental gift your mother can keep you close to her heart all year long.

Ribbon Sachet

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

With a little time and effort you can give your mother something she will cherish forever. Keep reading to learn how to make a squeaky clean dish craft that will have your mom beaming from ear to ear this Mother's Day.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Contents
  1. Clean Hands Dish
  2. Roll-Up Roses
  3. Breakfast Bouquet
  4. Cozy Mother's Day Glasses Case
  5. Mom 'n' Me Book
  6. Loved-One Mother's Day Locket
  7. Ribbon Spool Sachet
  8. Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

Clean Hands Dish

A Clean Hands Dish is a great reminder for everyone to wash their hands, making it a perfect gift for this Mother's Day.

What You'll Need:

Air drying clay

Rolling pin

Pencil

Knife

Toothpick

Acrylic paint

Paintbrushes

Sealer

Roll the clay to about 1/4 inch thick. Lay your hand on top of the clay with your fingers together.

Use a pencil to trace the outline of your hand onto the clay. Use a knife to cut the clay hand out. Smooth the edges with your fingers.

Draw a design, maybe a heart or star, in the palm of the hand. Poke 6 small drainage holes through the center of the palm with a toothpick.

Make sure the holes go all the way through.

Bend the edges of the hand and fingers up into the shape of a dish. Prop up the edges so that they won't sag as it dries.

Paint the dish with 2 coats of acrylic paint. Let dry between coats. Waterproof the dish with a sealer.

A bouquet of flowers is another wonderful gift. Check out Roll-Up Roses to find out how you can make a bouquet that will never wilt.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Roll-Up Roses

Roll-up roses Mother's Day craft.
Would you like to give your mom a beautiful vase of roses that will never wilt? Then the Roll-up Roses bouquet is perfect for this Mother's Day.

What You'll Need:

10x20-inch pieces of tissue paper

Yardstick

Florist tape

Floral stem wires

Stapler, Vase

Perfume (optional)

Lay the yardstick on the long edge of a sheet of crepe paper. Fold the paper over the ruler, turning the ruler as you keep folding. The folds should be a bit loose. Leave one inch unwrapped at the bottom (we will call this the fringe).

When you are done folding, grab an end of the paper in each hand and push it all to the center of the ruler. This will give the petals a nice texture. Pull the ruler out.

Make a little loop at the end of a stem wire. Staple the loop onto the folded portion at one end of your crepe paper strip; the fringe of unfolded crepe paper should be just below the staple.

Starting with the end where your stem is stapled, roll the paper up. Roll it tightly at first, and then a little more loosely at the end. Gather the fringe and twist it so that it wraps around the stem.

Wrap florist tape around the twisted crepe paper fringe and 2 inches down the stem of the rose.

Spray them with perfume to make them smell sweet!

Flowers are a great gift for Mother's Day. Continue to the next page to learn how to make another bouquet with different types of flowers.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Breakfast Bouquet

The Breakfast Bouquet will look lovely when set on a Mother's Day breakfast tray and will last long after Mother's Day is over.

What You'll Need:

Blown eggs

Scissors

Cardboard egg cartons

Construction paper

Paint, Paintbrushes

Glue

Poms

Wooden beads

Chenille stems

Florist tape

Crepe paper

Vase or glass bottle

Ribbon

To Make a Tulip:

Using very sharp scissors, carefully cut Vs around the small end of a blown egg. Paint the blown egg light pink with darker pink vertical stripes.

To Make a Daisy:

Glue white paper petals around the base of a yellow egg.

To Make a Tiger Lily:

Cut a cup out of the egg carton to make the base of a tiger lily. Paint it orange, and glue on orange and brown spotted paper petals.

Other Flowers:

Other flowers can be made by painting egg carton cups in pretty colors and gluing a yellow pom or a wooden bead in the center of each.

Putting the Bouquet Together:

Make stems for your flowers using green chenille stems and florist tape. You can also glue on green crepe paper leaves to your stems.

After making your different flowers, place the flower arrangement in a vase or clean, empty bottle, and tie it with a colorful ribbon.

Does your mom have glasses? If so, she will love a handmade case for them. Find out how to make a Cozy Case on the next page.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Cozy Mother's Day Glasses Case

Moms with glasses will surely appreciate these soft cozy cases this Mother's Day.

What You'll Need:

Old necktie

Scissors

Ruler

Manicure scissors

Sticky-backed Velcro dots

Clothespins

Blue glue gel

Find a necktie wide enough to fit a pair of eyeglasses. Cut a 10-inch piece from the widest end (do not include the pointed part at the tie's bottom in your measurement).

If there is a tag inside the tie, carefully cut it out with manicure scissors. Fold the cut edges together, and glue them shut.

When that glue is dry, fold the tie in half, bringing the end up to just before the tie starts to narrow.

Glue the sides together to create an envelope. Use clothespins to hold the sides together until the glue dries.

Make a fastener on the open end of the tie by pressing a sticky-backed Velcro dot on the inside of the pointed end of the tie, folding it over, and placing another Velcro dot on the tie to match up with the first Velcro dot.

Mother's Day is all about honoring your mother. A great way to do this is with a special book filled with pictures and thoughts. On the next page learn how to make the memorable Mom 'n' Me Book.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Mom 'n' Me Book

A Mom 'n' Me Book is sure to bring tears of joy to your mom's eyes this Mother's Day! It is a beautiful gift that will show your mom what she means to you.

What You'll Need:

25 small brown paper bags

Scissors

Iron

Two 9-inch squares of heavy cardboard

Pencil

Metal ruler

Clear plastic tape

Wrapping paper

White glue

Hole punch

Two clothespins

Markers

Along a seam, cut a side of a bag to the bottom. Cut the bottom off the bag. Repeat for all bags. Unfold the bags to make squares. Trim the bags to the size of the cardboard (9-inch squares).

Have an adult help you iron the bags with a cool iron to make them flat. Draw a line one inch from an edge of each of the cardboard squares.

Use the edge of the ruler to bend the cardboard along the line. Bend it back and forth, until it works like a paper hinge. Put a strip of plastic tape on each side of the cardboard covering the hinge. Glue wrapping paper on the cardboard.

Punch a hole in the one inch section of your covers 2 inches from the top of the book, and another hole 2 inches from the bottom. Punch holes to match in the cut ends of the paper bags.

Stack all the bags between the covers and clamp them with the clothespins.

Thread the ribbon from the inside to the outside of the cover. Tie ribbon in a knot, and make a bow.

Write a title on the front cover, and decorate it. Fill it with thoughts and pictures of Mom.

When you are not around, your mom can still keep you close to her heart with a Loved-One Locket. Keep reading to learn how to make one of these precious gifts.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Loved-One Mother's Day Locket

Loved-one Mother's Day locket craft.
With this pretty Loved-One Locket, your mom can keep you close to her heart long past Mother's Day. Locket necklaces are a wonderful way to hold photographs of loved ones.

What You'll Need:

2 twist-off bottle caps

Colored nail polish

Felt scraps

Small photo of your face

Glue

Scissors

Silk cord

Paint both bottle caps inside and out with a light coat of colored nail polish. Paint one side at a time, use even strokes, and let dry for at least 15 minutes before continuing. You may need to add a second coat to cover the bottle cap well.

Cut a small strip of felt in a color that matches the nail polish. Glue one end inside each cap to form a hinge. This will allow the caps to close and form a locket.

Cut out and glue another piece of felt inside one cap and glue a picture of your face, also cut to fit, inside the other cap. Make sure the felt hinge is at the top of the locket, and your photo is face-up in the cap that will hang against Mom's neck.

You might want to cut out a small felt heart or other decoration to glue to the outside of the locket.

When the glue has dried, tie a silk cord around the hinge of the locket. Then tie the ends together to form a loop large enough to fit an adult head.

Smell is another wonderful reminder. With the Ribbon Spool Sachet your mom can keep her clothes smelling sweet and be reminded of you. Keep reading to learn how to make this great Mother's Day craft.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Ribbon Spool Sachet

Ribbon spool sachet Mother's Day craft.
A Ribbon Spool Sachet will look pretty and smell great -- what more could your mom want this Mother's Day? It's also a great way to use those big, plastic ribbon spools once you've used up the ribbon.

What You'll Need:

Large ribbon spool

Tissue paper

Baby powder

Ribbon

Take two pieces of lovely tissue paper, and spread them out on a flat surface. Place the spool in the center. Sprinkle a good amount of baby power inside the circular spool.

Draw the tissue paper up around the spool to form a pretty puff. Tie the top of the tissue paper with colorful ribbon.

When you give this to Mom it will remind her that you think no one is quite as sweet as she!

Whether Mother's Day or just a Saturday, all moms need a little time to read a good book. Find out how to make a Hearts and Flowers Bookmark in the next section, and your mother will appreciate your thoughtfulness every time she turns the page.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

Hearts and flowers bookmark Mother's Day craft.
A Hearts and Flowers Bookmark is a great Mother's Day gift for moms that love to read. With this bookmark you can give your mom your heart and a way to enjoy a good book.

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Scissors

Clear vinyl adhesive paper

Colorful cord

Paper clip

Cut three hearts and three flower shapes out of different colored construction paper. Play with the design of your flowers and hearts.

When you are happy with the arrangement, cut two 6-inch squares of the clear adhesive paper.

Take the backing off one piece, and lay it sticky side up on the table. Carefully arrange the hearts and flowers on the sticky side of the paper.

Put a 12-inch piece of colorful satin or metallic cord on the bookmark so there is a small loop above the flowers and some of the cord hangs down from the heart and flower arrangement.

Weight the hanging end of the cord with a large paper clip. Take the second sheet of contact paper, remove the backing, and cover the other side of your design. Remove the paper clip.

Cut away the excess contact paper, leaving behind your design and the bookmark cord. Your mother will read the love that went into your gift.

Make this fun and easy bookmark for your mom and promise her you'll keep yourself and your siblings busy for at least 15 minutes a day so she can quietly read and put your creation to use.

Mother's Day is a special time to show your mother just how much she means to you, and what better way to do it than with crafts!

For more crafts and activities for kids, see:

