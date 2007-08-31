Mother's Day Crafts

" " This Mother's Day skip the flowers and make mom a crafty gift she can enjoy all year long.

Mother's Day is special day for honoring mothers. Many countries, including the US, celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May.

On this day it is a tradition to give mothers gifts to show them how special they are; some of the best gifts are handmade.In this article you'll find wonderful handmade gifts that your mother will be sure to appreciate. Check out the following pages for some great gifts you can make.

Advertisement

Clean Hands Dish

Mom will love this gift that keeps everyone clean.

Roll-up Roses

Create a beautiful bouquet of roses that will stay smelling sweet and never wilt.

Breakfast Bouquet

Cozy Cases

This thoughtful gift is perfect for the mom with glasses.

Mom 'n' Me Book

A special album with pictures and thoughts is a gift your mother will always cherish.

Loved-One Locket

With this sentimental gift your mother can keep you close to her heart all year long.

Ribbon Sachet

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

With a little time and effort you can give your mother something she will cherish forever. Keep reading to learn how to make a squeaky clean dish craft that will have your mom beaming from ear to ear this Mother's Day.

For more crafts and activities for kids, see: