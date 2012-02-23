5 Essential Accessories Women Should Have

" " This simple ensemble pops with a bold necklace and bright makeup. Adrianna Williams/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

There are those days when every outfit you put together looks kind of blah. When no matter what you put on, something's missing. When a penchant for neutrals suddenly feels like a problem.

And there are days when you don't have time to start from scratch.

This is where go-to accessories come in. Just one can turn a look from dull to stunning in the time it takes to close a clasp, grab a bag or tuck the edges of a scarf.

Here, five pieces that consistently save uninspired looks or take the already fabulous up a notch. These are the accessories you'll use, and love, and can feel comfortable splurging on -- the ones you want to have around in an emergency.

To begin with, you'll want at least one piece of jewelry that stands alone.