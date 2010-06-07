10 Ways to Develop Your Personal Style

" " Believe it or not, but you can look fashionably fabulous without breaking the bank. Scott Quinn Photography/ Getty Images

When celebrities like Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham run out for a few things at the grocery store, they look like they've just stepped out of the pages of Vogue magazine. It's easy to look fabulous all the time when you have personal stylists at your beck and call -- not to mention a virtually unlimited budget at your disposal.

For those of us with limited bank accounts, however, looking fashionable can be more of a challenge. Yet fashion experts say that you can look fabulous, regardless of you much you spend. Part of the key to becoming a fashionista is figuring out your personal style -- then finding specific wardrobe pieces that highlight it.

So, here are 10 ways to cultivate your own special look. You'll find out how to buy clothes that accentuate your assets, learn tips for making the most of your existing wardrobe and discover how to look like a million bucks -- without spending anywhere near that much.