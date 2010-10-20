5 Best Gifts for the Fashionista in Your Life

" " Have a hard-to-please fashionista on your gift list? Thinkstock

If you've been giving your high-style lady breakfast-in-bed IOUs for the last few years, you may be in the same boat as millions of men -- the "I have no clue what she'd like" ship of pre-holiday stress and resigned coupon-making.

Not that there's anything wrong with breakfast in bed. And the fashionista who eats, sleeps and breathes fashion, is indeed one of the more difficult women to buy for.

But here's a secret: A girl can really use a new handbag. Among other things. Here, five excellent gifts for the fashionista in your life, whether she's 60 or 23.

Up first -- seriously, she does need a new handbag…