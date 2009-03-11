5 Great Weekend Escapes for Mom

Many moms admit to putting everyone else first. Run away to a special weekend retreat and you'll have no choice but to prioritize yourself.
There are all types of weekend retreats to explore, and are scattered all over the country (and world if you're thinking big). Many popular retreat weekends offer time to dedicate to personal healing and growth (look for getaways focused on self-discovery, yoga and meditation, wellness or spirituality), but if that's not your thing there are also types that focus on leadership, recreation and intimacy.
There are even niche centers that will combine your love of, say, wine or birding with your weekend escape.
Need to stay close to home? Consider signing up for a workshop held in a local hotel or conference center in your town -- who knows, that luxury retreat may be in your own backyard.