5 Great Weekend Escapes for Mom

Is there anything that says pampering more than a massage treatment? Well, maybe an entire weekend of massage treatments, beauty services and tasting menus.

According to the International Spa Association, 1 in 4 Americans has been to a spa. Sound good? Why not grab some girlfriends and treat yourselves -- or if you're craving alone time, book a solo weekend. Packages vary from spa to spa but you'll likely find a menu of skin and hair treatments, facials, manicures and pedicures and other relaxing beauty treatments.

Or, book a weekend at a resort spa where you might find miles of hiking trails, kayaking lessons or just the chance to commune with nature. (And then follow it all up with a nice, relaxing massage, of course.)