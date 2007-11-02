Needle crafts for kids are a great way for them to learn (or perfect) a new hobby and create something beautiful.
These crafts are designed to teach kids about sewing while resulting in a good-looking craft. These needle crafts will have your kids stitching their way to fun creations since they are "sew" easy to do.
Follow the links below to learn how to make needle crafts for kids:
Design a portable piece of art that can carry your children's belongings.
These cards are sew easy because your kids won't need a needle and thread -- just yarn and cardboard.
Share some of your family's favorite pictures, stories, or family sayings to create a quilt.
If you're tired of the kids losing their books, food, or other items in the car, make a tote to hold all the important car necessities.
Sew a beautiful bag to hold your children's most precious small collectibles.
Pick up a needle and thread, and keep reading to learn how to create and decorate a tote.
