" " Turkey-inspired crafts are a great way to spread Thanksgiving cheer.

Thanksgiving is one of everybody's favorite holidays, and these turkey crafts will help you make it even more special.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of each November, and is a day for us to think about what we are thankful for in our lives.

Traditional foods include sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie, and of course, turkey. In fact, turkey is so popular on Thanksgiving that some people even call it "Turkey Day."

Find out how to celebrate this holiday with some turkey-related crafts:

Turkey Blow-Ups

These colorful turkeys are perfect for decorating the house at Thanksgiving. Learn how to make this fun Thanksgiving craft.

Turkey Costume

There won't be just one turkey at the table this Thanksgiving after you dress up in this turkey costume.

Tiny Turkey Pillows

Brighten up the furniture in your house with these soft and colorful turkey pillows.

Pin the Tail on the Turkey

There's no better way to work off that big meal than to play a fun after-dinner game. Learn how to create the Thanksgiving game "Pin the Tail on the Turkey."

Tabletop Gobbler

Everybody loves to eat on Turkey Day. Here's a tabletop decoration that looks nice and tastes even better.

Turkey Day Decoration

Turkeys will be peeking out from every corner of the house after you make some of these clay turkey decorations.

Turkey Table Favor

Add some holiday cheer to your Thanksgiving table with these fun turkey table favors.

Turkey Door Decoration

You'll be greeted by turkeys every time you come home when you make this fun decoration.

