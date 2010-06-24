Fashion Guide for Women in their 50s

There's no reason to go out for a night on the town dressed like the mother of the bride. For most black-tie events, long is no longer the rule. Dress lengths for women in their 50s range from floor-length to knee-length and everywhere in between.

Finding the perfect dress for a black-tie event is always harder when you wait until the last minute. Plus, you tend to spend more. Keep an eye out for the dress of your dreams year-round so you'll be ready when the invitation comes along; or you can always fall back on that famous wardrobe staple, the little black dress.

For women of any age, a black dress is perfect for an evening out, and the perfect black dress is one that is versatile enough to take you from business functions to the red carpet. Follow the guidelines for choosing a style to compliment your body, and dress it up with jewelry, shoes, an elegant evening bag and a wrap. Be careful not to go overboard with too much bling.