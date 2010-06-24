Fashion Guide for Women in their 50s

" " You can easily look fabulous in your 50s. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

Fifty may be the new 40, but it's not an excuse to raid your daughter's closet. Let's face it, as women age, formerly toned body parts begin to sag and shift. Even if you're in your 50s and you haven't gained an ounce since your 30s, clothes just don't fit the same. And for those still wearing the same outfits they wore 20 years ago, it's definitely time for a wardrobe update.

The first thing any fashion expert will tell you is that dressing younger does not make you look younger. People-watch at your local mall and you'll notice that most women over 50 are not "Forever 21." But that doesn't mean they can't look good and have fun with their wardrobe. Fifty should not mean frumpy; it's about comfort and elegance.

There's nothing a good haircut and a great outfit can't do to make you look and feel fantastic. Let's take a look at your professional wardrobe on the next page.