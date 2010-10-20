5 Best Gifts for People with No Style

We don't suggest using your friend's birthday as an excuse to provide passive aggressive input on her particular brand of style (e.g. she has a butterfly tattoo on her neck, so you give her two turtlenecks and some tattoo concealer). But if she's openly told you that she's struggling to find her fashion footing and often begs you for advice on how to update or alter her wardrobe, then giving her a style-related gift will probably make her happy. And making each other happy is what friendship is all about, right?
What kinds of gifts should you consider giving your wayward friend? Let's take a look at some possibilities.
Advertisement