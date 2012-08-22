Powder vs. Liquid Makeup

Liquid foundation is the most popular foundation product on the market. It's available in water-, cream- and oil-based formulations for light, medium and heavy coverage. There are also liquid-to-powder products that try to capture the advantages of both liquid and powder foundations.

The benefits of liquid makeup:

Advertisement

The onboard moisturizers in liquid foundation help hydrate dry skin.

If you have a unique skin tone, you're more likely to find a match with a liquid product than with a powder foundation.

It's easier to apply and blend a liquid product into the skin than it is to apply a powder foundation, especially for a beginner.

Liquid foundation is very effective at producing a luminous finish.

It also does a good job of filling and concealing fine lines and enlarged pores, temporarily at least.

The disadvantages of liquid makeup:

Liquid foundation can look shiny and wet when perspiration or excess oil is present on the skin.

Wearing the wrong liquid formulation for your skin type can leave your makeup looking cakey and artificial.

Moisture and oil can accumulate in lines and wrinkles after hours of wear, emphasizing instead of concealing them.

Heavy coverage liquid foundation may cause clogged pores and blemishes.

Liquid foundation is most effective when used on medium to dry skin. It moisturizes, provides excellent coverage for fine lines, even with relatively lightweight formulations, and is easy to apply. It's also very popular, so your favorite cosmetic manufacturer probably has a comprehensive liquid makeup product line with a shade and consistency that will work for you.

Related Articles

Sources