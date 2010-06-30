5 Makeup Application Tools You Need

" " Image Gallery: Makeup Tips Your collection of makeup tools should include a powder brush. See pictures of makeup tips. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

Women (and, in some cases, men) have been using cosmetics for thousands of years. Makeup trends may change, but the basics stay the same. We want to highlight and brighten our eyes, add color to our cheeks and lips, and smooth out the hue and texture of our skin.

Of course, as with anything, you can't get the job done right if you don't have the right tools. Even if you have the highest-quality makeup in your drawer, if you don't have the correct application tools, that quality won't shine through.

Which tools do you need?