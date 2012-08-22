Powder vs. Liquid Makeup

Powder-based foundation is dry or almost dry. It differs from pressed face powder in that it contains adhesion ingredients that help it cling to the skin. It also has a higher concentration of pigments to conceal flaws like uneven skin tone and blemishes.

The benefits of powder makeup:

It provides sheer coverage for a more natural look. (Although there are full coverage options for powder foundation, it's probably easier to get very sheer, light coverage using powder and a Kabuki brush applicator. A quality brush applicator will help you achieve a professional look more easily when using powder foundation. Brushes are fun to experiment with, too.)

Powder works well with young or oily skin because it tends to absorb oily residue.

Powdered mineral makeup may contain fewer preservatives and other additives than conventional foundation products.

Dry foundation tends to stay put in warm weather or during those times when perspiration (ahem, glistening) can be a problem.

Since it goes on almost like face powder, powdered makeup can be reapplied easily during the day as needed.

The disadvantages of powder makeup:

Powder usually requires a brush application method that may be challenging for beginners. Inexpertly applied makeup can result in incomplete coverage and a splotchy finish.

Some loose powder products can be messy. If you like to add makeup after you're dressed for the day, you'll have to be careful.

Powder foundation may settle into fine lines and wrinkles, or aggregate around dry or damaged skin. (This is usually a training issue that diminishes somewhat with practice and experience.)

Powder foundation is applied in multiple, light layers, so it may take longer to put on makeup in the morning, especially when striving for fuller coverage.

Using a powder foundation may cause uneven pigment distribution on wearers with combination skin (an oily T-zone but otherwise dry skin).

Powder foundation is a good choice for younger users who want light coverage and a natural finish. It helps control excess oil around the forehead and nose area, avoiding the need for frequent reapplication. It may take a little time to develop the knack of blending it evenly, though. Because it tends to sit on the surface of the skin instead of being absorbed into the skin like a liquid product, it may also be less likely to cause clogged pores and blemishes.