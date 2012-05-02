5 Most Popular Fragrance Oils

The amazing Mother Nature provides us with plants that produce natural oils containing properties that heal both the body and the spirit. These essential oils are used in aromatherapy to help treat a host of maladies, from arthritis and skin conditions to muscle pain and emotional issues. And their value is reflected in the price tag. but a more affordable alternative to essential oils are fragrance oils. These synthetic oils don't offer the health benefits of essential oils, but they do provide a pleasant aroma for soaps, candles and most other household products. Here are five of the most popular fragrance oils.
Advertisement