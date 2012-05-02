5 Most Popular Fragrance Oils

Lavender has long been a popular fragrance in perfumes, body care products and home fragrance products. Nowadays, with fragrances that are reminiscent of nature being all the rage, it's even showing up in home care products, like laundry detergents and dishwashing liquid. The popularity of lavender is no surprise. Not only does it have a pleasant smell, but it also conjures up images of fields of flowers in Provence, which gives it a somewhat romantic association. This mild floral scent not only stands well on its own, but it also mixes well with just about every other scent.

