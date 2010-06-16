Are Some Perfumes Seasonal?

" " Is there such a thing as a summer scent? Jeffrey Hamilton/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Much like putting on a sweater during the winter and then shedding those heavy clothes for a sundress in summer, you can also think of perfume as a seasonal part of your beauty routine. Some accords work better in different types of climates, and it's best to adjust the amount of scent you wear based on the temperature outside.

Warm weather brings out the best in fragrances, and not just in perfumes. We're attuned to so many scents when the weather heats up. From flowers blooming to fruits ripening, we're bombarded by scents. With this in mind, it's a good idea to ease up on your perfume usage. Don't be afraid to wear a fragrance, but be more aware of its impact. Because the heat will intensify a scent, it's a good idea to go lighter on your application of perfume and choose a lighter scent. Citrus and floral accords are perfect for this time of year, because they're light, refreshing and blend well with other scents that occur naturally in the environment.

On the other hand, cold weather is great for perfumes from the amber accord. When it's cold outside, rich and spicy exotic scents almost give you the feeling of warmth. Lower temperatures can lessen the impact of a scent, so layering on various forms of a complex perfume make a better impression.

Spring and fall are transitional seasons, so as the weather gets cooler or warmer, your scent should also ramp up or tone down accordingly. Bring out floral notes during spring, and splash on warmer scents as summer turns into fall.

Whether you stick with one signature scent, or you choose your perfume based on your mood or the seasons, always be aware of how the fragrance interacts with your body chemistry and the temperature. Adjust it accordingly, and no matter what perfume you choose, you're bound to make a sweet impact.