10 Must-have Accessories for Vacation

" " Sunglasses. Check. Tote bag. Check. What else do you need? Jupiterimages/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Now that airlines are charging more for additional luggage, it's become even more important to pack efficiently. Our new motto is "travel light." But of course, even if you're bringing less with you on vacation, you still want to be stylish. And there are certain accessories you won't want to be without on your next vacation to the beach, the wine country, the big city -- wherever it is you're headed off to.

We've put together a list of 10 things you shouldn't leave home without, whether you're taking off for a quick weekend away in the country or an extended stay in an exotic country. We promise you'll use (and need) everything on this list.